6 of the best hair growth serums that actually work.

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

We've all been there — standing in front of the mirror, scrutinising every strand, and wondering why our hair isn't as full and lush as we'd like.

Whether you're battling postpartum hair loss, stress-induced shedding, or just noticing that your ponytail isn't as thick as it used to be, the journey to regaining hair density can feel like an uphill battle.

But don't worry, you're not alone in this, and there's a growing arsenal of hair growth serums designed to help you out.

Hair growth serums are targeted treatments that deliver powerful ingredients where they're most needed. They work to nourish your scalp, strengthen your strands, and promote a healthier, fuller-looking head of hair over time.

Watch: The ways to lift your hair game. Post continues after video.

With so many options out there, it can be hard to know where to start.

That's where we come in — we've scoured the best of Adore Beauty to bring you a curated list of the most effective hair growth serums available.

Whether you're looking for something scientifically advanced or packed with natural ingredients, there's a serum here that's perfect for your hair growth journey.

Let's dive into the best picks that are going to transform your hair game.

The best hair growth serums that effectively work

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Hair Serum 60ml. Image: Adore Beauty/Mamamia.

This cult favourite from The Ordinary is a powerhouse when it comes to hair density.

Formulated with a multi-peptide complex, this serum targets your scalp to help create the optimal environment for hair growth. It's lightweight, non-greasy, and easy to incorporate into your nighttime routine.

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Hair Serum fast facts:

Contains Redensyl™, Procapil™ and Baicapil™ for hair density improvement.

Vegan and cruelty-free.

Suitable for all hair types and textures.

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Hair Serum customer reviews:

"When I first started using this, I was so pleased with all the new baby hairs that I could see growing. I was also using another product and didn't think I needed this anymore so I stopped. I was so wrong! I've re-started this again and it's taken a few weeks but a fair amount of baby hairs are starting to sprout again. This is definitely a keeper, especially for the price!" — Juju.

"I've been using this product for two weeks now and can already see a massive difference in hair fall. I use it daily at night before going to bed on a dry scalp and massage it in a bit. I wake up with a massive reduction in my hair fall the next day, definitely worth trying!" — SB.

VIRTUE Flourish Density Booster 120ml. Image: Adore Beauty/Mamamia.

The VIRTUE Density Booster is like a vitamin shot for your scalp.

Infused with Alpha Keratin 60ku®, a unique protein identical to the keratin in your hair, this serum helps to support hair strength and resilience.

It's especially great for those dealing with thinning hair due to stress or ageing.

VIRTUE Density Booster fast facts:

Strengthens and thickens hair over time.

Safe for colour-treated and chemically treated hair.

Fragrance-free and dermatologist tested.

VIRTUE Density Booster customer reviews:

"I was losing hair as If I was shredding and my hair was not growing at all, so I was a bit devastated when I started this product. I am now up to my second bottle and it worked for me. You will start seeing heaps of baby hair after the second or third week. Don't get me wrong, my hair is still falling. But at least it is ALSO growing out. Definitely recommend." — Alice.

"On my fourth bottle and this stuff really is making a difference in hair growth and scalp health. It gives volume without heaviness and beautiful shine. Never stop making this, Virtue! I use six sprays every day. Consistency is KEY to see results. Don't miss a day and it will pay off." — Jacqui.

Kérastase Genesis Fortifying Anti Hair-Fall Serum 30ml. Image: Adore Beauty.

Kérastase has long been a leader in luxury haircare, and their Genesis Fortifying Serum is no exception. This daily serum is designed to reduce hair fall caused by breakage from brushing and styling.

Enriched with aminexil and ginger root, it nourishes your scalp and fortifies each strand.

Kérastase Genesis Fortifying Serum fast facts:

Reduces hair breakage and strengthens hair fibres.

Lightweight formula that doesn't leave a residue.

Ideal for weak, brittle hair prone to fall.

Kérastase Genesis Fortifying Serum customer reviews:

"I have used this as part of the Kérastase Genesis regimen with the shampoo and conditioner and have seen a considerable difference in hair loss in the shower. This is the only product that has helped with pregnancy hair loss — and I have tried dozens!" — Leah.

"I've used this so many times, it's so gentle and smells great as well, and fixed my extremely damaged hair!! And the product lasts a decent amount of time and if I could only use one product it would be this!" — Bea.

Davines NATURALTECH Energizing Superactive Serum for Thinning Hair. Image: Adore Beauty/Mamamia.

Davines is known for its eco-friendly approach to beauty, and its Energizing Serum is a great pick for anyone who wants to boost hair growth naturally.

This serum is packed with caffeine and phytochemicals to stimulate the scalp and energise the hair follicles.

Davines NATURAL TECH Energizing Superactive Serum fast facts:

Stimulates scalp microcirculation.

Free from parabens and sulphates.

Great for sensitive scalps.

Davines NATURAL TECH Energizing Superactive Serum customer review:

"Over the last few months, I had noticed my hair thinning dramatically, with so much hair fall that it was concerning. I have now been using this Energizing Superactive Serum every week for a month along with shampoo and conditioner from the same range and happy to report that it started to work after the second wash and now has accumulative effects. My hairdresser and I have noted less hair fall each week and my scalp has a restored healthy colour, with no redness and itchy dry feeling it had previously to using the product(s). I would definitely recommend this product — it is superior to the large volume of products I've tried." — Ruby Red.

AVEDA Invati Ultra Advanced Scalp Revitalizing Serum 150ml. Image: Adore Beauty/Mamamia.

Aveda's Invati Advanced Revitalizing Scalp Serum is a holistic approach to hair growth.

This serum is formulated with a blend of Ayurvedic herbs, including ginseng and turmeric, to revitalise your scalp and keep your hair looking thicker and fuller. It's perfect for those who want a natural, plant-based option.

AVEDA Invati Ultra Advanced Revitalizing Scalp Serum fast facts:

98 percent naturally derived ingredients.

Reduces hair loss by 85 percent when used daily.

Leaping Bunny certified, meaning it's cruelty free.

AVEDA Invati Ultra Advanced Revitalizing Scalp Serum customer reviews:

"Such a soothing yet invigorating scent. I use this in the four-step system but I have also been using this on its own, and it's magic. My hair feels so much stronger and protected when I use this serum. I regularly heat style my hair and this serum has become a must." — Vee.

"I use it every second day otherwise it leaves my scalp a little greasy. The results are amazing though — way little hair falling out and so many comments on how full my hair looks only after two weeks!" — A Smith.

L'Oreal Professionnel Serioxyl Advanced Denser Hair Serum 90ml. Image: Adore Beauty/Mamamia.

L'Oréal Professionnel's Serioxyl Advanced Denser Hair Serum is a high-performance formula that's been designed to increase hair density and stimulate hair growth.

It contains Stemoxydine 5 percent, a molecule known for its ability to awaken dormant follicles and promote hair growth.

L'Oréal Professionnel Serioxyl Denser Hair Serum fast facts:

Increases hair density by promoting follicle activity.

Non-greasy and fast-absorbing.

Suitable for all hair types, including sensitive scalps.

L'Oréal Professionnel Serioxyl Denser Hair Serum customer reviews:

"I've got really fine hair that was severely damaged last year from too much colour. I also had high stress in my life for most of 2022. So my hair was in need of some love. I've tried everything to try to give it a boost. This does work but you've got to be consistent with it, I started out using it every night and noticed a dramatic improvement in the amount of fall out after washing my hair." — Mily.

"I've been using this consistently for a while now, and it definitely has helped to reduce the amount of hair fall." — Emily.

Final verdict…

There's no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to hair growth, but these serums are some of the best available on Adore Beauty, each with its unique blend of ingredients and benefits.

Whether you're dealing with postpartum hair loss, stress-related thinning, or just want to give your hair a little extra love, there's a serum on this list that can help you achieve your hair goals. Remember, consistency is key — find the serum that fits into your routine and stick with it.

Your future self (and your hair) will thank you!

For more from Adore Beauty, click here.

Want more hair tips? Read these articles next:

Feature image: Instagram/knot_me_pretty.