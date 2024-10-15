News
fashion

There's a new breed of trending ballet flats... and they're actually comfy.

Ballet flats have undergone a huge revival over the past year. Dug from the depths of our 2009 ballerina era, today's styles are made from an assortment of materials like mesh, designed with pointed and square toes, and feature buckles, studs and straps.

Now, there's another ballet flat trend you need to add to your list, which was spotted on various runways and outside fashion shows in New York, Paris and Milan this year.

Introducing to you: the glove flat.

Watch: Leigh Campbell explains the 'wrong shoe' theory. Post continues below.

As the name suggests, this new-era silhouette fits like a glove and features a medium-length toe that sits between a classic ballerina and an espadrille.

Ask any of your fashionable friends what the most iconic glove flat is on the market and they'll without a doubt mention Mansur Gavriel's iconic number.

Image: Mansur Gavriel.

The catch? One pair will set you back $725, which is kind of a given thanks to the incredible craftsmanship.

Now, if you want to splurge on the OGs, go for it — you do you! But for those who don't want to drop that kind of cash on a pair of shoes (no matter how iconic they are) but still want to tap into this timeless trend, we've got options.

Below, we've rounded up the best glove flats you'll be able to wear all day, sans any blisters.

The best (and comfiest) glove flats to buy.

AERE Leather Ballet Flats, $140.

Image: The Iconic.

The Day Glove in Narrow Fit, $227.

Image: Everlane.

Verali Damsel Diamante Mary-Jane Flat, $79.95.

Image: The Iconic.

Satin Ballet Flats, $65.95.

Image: Zara.

Goldie The Label Kobi Ballet, $169.95.

Image: The Iconic.

Diamante Ballet Flats, $15.

Image: Kmart.

4th & Reckless Bailey Ruched Ballet Flats in Silver, $66.

Image: ASOS.

Camilla and Marc Christine Ballerina, $600.

Image: David Jones.

Truffle Collection Ruched Ballet Flats in Yellow, $18.20.

Image: ASOS.

Rhinestone Ballet Flats, $79.95.

Image: Zara.

Topshop Babette Leather V Detail Ballet Flats in Off White, $95.

Image: ASOS.

Feature Image: Instagram/@dannaed, @soniakose.

simple simon 2 hours ago
Camilla and Marc Christine Ballerina, $600.
Ummm... I suppose these technically do qualify as a more economical option.
