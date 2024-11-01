The Ganni tie-front top is going viral. Here are all the options to get the look for less.

Tie-front blouses featuring cute bows and puffy sleeves seem to be everywhere at the moment. Like, everywhere.

And there's one brand responsible for it all: Ganni.

The Danish luxury fashion brand's iconic Peplum Tie Blouse is recognised as one of the biggest fashion trends of 2024, which has even made it into the wardrobes of the most coveted fashion icons and influencers around the world.

Here is the top in white and a leopard print:

Image: Instagram/@ganni @missjamiefirth.

It's clear every fashion (and non-fashion) person is obsessed with this silhouette and for good reason, too. I mean, who can say no to an airy, lightweight and breathable top that's versatile enough to be dressed up or worn casually? (Apparently not me since I caved and bought one.)

But although cute, I must agree the price tag isn't. For $295 for the top in plain white or black (or $345 for a print), it's a hefty investment to make for, well, just another top — regardless of how stylish or timeless it is.

Thankfully, like with any big fashion trend, more affordable dupes have popped up on the market so you can look like a Ganni it-girl without actually having to pay for it.

So, I've rounded up the best Ganni Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse lookalikes you can shop now, all without breaking the bank.

Oh, and on one last note — as someone who owns a Ganni front-tie top, I know I discovered a MAJOR dilemma when first trying it on… choosing between going braless or having my bra peeping through the gaps. BUT. There is a way around this if you follow this TikTok by @whatchynnawears. Hooray!

@whatchynnawears If youre as obsessed with these tie-front tops as I am, heres a hack! Hehe 🤍 fashion hack, tie-front top, ganni top, ribbon top ♬ Bolero-style jazz ballad | - STAR DUST BGM

OK, now that's out of the way, it's time to get shopping.

The best Ganni tie-front top dupes to buy.

Image: The Iconic.





Image: Glassons.





Image: The Iconic,





Image: City Chic.





Image: ASOS.





Image: Big W.





Image: Amazon.





Image: ASOS.





Image: The Iconic.





Image: Boohoo.





Image: NA-KD.





Image: The Iconic.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Feature image: Instagram/@maryljean @francescaperks.

