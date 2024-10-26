'I've tried all the budget French skincare brands. These are the 8 products I'd buy in Australia.'

If you are a beauty editor and you travel to Paris, it is an unspoken law that you must visit both Citypharma in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, and La Pharmacie Monge, where you will proceed to get lost in the vortex and wonder of French Pharmacy Narnia, and emerge truly understanding what the hype is all about.

In fact, I'm pretty sure it's illegal not to go when you're in Paris.

As an Aussie, it can be hard to understand, because our chemists are decidedly not that, but if you're French, this is where you buy your skincare.

And as someone who is an unashamed Francophile (see my obsession with French-girl hair here) French pharmacy brands are where I turn to — and return to — time and time again for my skin.

And I'm not alone — a minute of your FYP and you'll see Hailey Bieber (and the rest of BeautyTok) raving about the stuff.

The French are masters of formulation, and know how to treat a skin barrier with respect.

Watch: Super easy skincare. Article continues below.

Pretty much all of their formulations are gentle with a focus on protecting and hydrating the skin, all are high quality and effective, and the best bit?

They won't have you living off cup noodles until payday.

Now, luckily for you, the last decade has been kind to us beauty lovers, and nearly all of the iconic products we used to have to travel for are not only available here in Oz, but right here on these pages.

So, consider this your introduction to the French Pharmacy Hall Of Fame — the best brands, and the best products from those brands to save you the endless scrolling.

I've tried them all and chosen the MVPs, so now you can try them all too — I just can't be held responsible for the addiction that will ensue.

Image: Adore Beauty.

What: Avène.

Five-second history: Hailing from the town of — you guessed it — Avène in south France, which is known for its thermal springs, it reportedly found its beginnings thanks to the horse of a Marquis who used to bathe in the springs to relieve its dermatitis-ridden legs.

After seeing the effect, the Marquis then opened the Thermal Spring Water Baths in 1743.

It wasn't until 250 years later (1990) that the first Eau Thermale Avène products were launched, and their products continue to focus on condition-prone and sensitive skin.

Best Avene Products:

Avene Thermal Spring Water — You can't have a best-of list without including the product that started it all.

More than just a spritz, it refreshes, relieves and prevents dehydration.

Avene Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream — TikTok (and Hailey Bieber) fave, this is a big chill pill for the skin, soothing sensitive skin and calming it after you've gone too hard on the actives.

Image: Adore Beauty.

What: La Roche-Posay.

Five-second history: Another brand with roots in the thermal springs, just like Avène, La Roche-Posay's brand namesake is another thermal-spring town — but this one in northwest France.

With roots tracing back to the 1400s where the benefits of thermal water were discovered, the brand was not officially launched until 1975.

Now it's the number one dermocosmetic brand (developed and tested with dermatologists) worldwide.

Because of this, their formulations and research are second to none, and honestly it's probably my most recommended brand to people because they really just nail the brief product-wise, and make them for people with all kinds of skin (and skin conditions).

Best La Roche-Posay Products:

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF 50+ — This sunscreen was the GOAT, way before brands were making sunscreen sexy. They just won the formulation game — it's lightweight but not greasy or shiny, and was the first sunscreen on the market that actually made people want to wear it.

La Roche-Posay Redermic Pure Vitamin C10 Serum — My most-recc'd affordable vitamin C, this punches well above its price point in terms of efficacy and the texture/ tone/brightness it gives.

What: Embryolisse.

Five-second history: It all started with one product — the iconic Lait-Crème Concentré — which was created by a dermatologist in a French hospital in the '50s.

The idea was to make something effective and accessible that would actually nourish the skin, and, mission accomplished.

That humble tube quickly went (a retro version of) viral and the rest is history.

Nowadays it's still a family-owned brand that's led by a pharmacist and the range is considered clever and hardworking — you'll rarely find a product that has a single function.

Best Embryolisse Products:

Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre Cream — The OG. A six-in-one multi-use product that beloved my makeup artists, models and mere mortals, its perfectly balanced, gentle formulation means it can be used as a moisturiser, mask, primer, cleanser and more, prepping and hydrating the skin so everything else can be layered with perfection.

Embryolisse Artist Secret Comfort Lip Balm — A lip balm with just the right amount of tint that melts into the lips, softens them, and is easy to apply.

Image: Adore Beauty.

What: Bioderma.

Five-second history: Another south-France beauty, this dermatological brand is attributed to creating the first-ever Micellar Water.

They say their mission is "biology at the service of dermatology" which really just means that they aim to create products that care for the skin, respect the microbiome, and both strengthen and support the skin barrier (notice a theme here?), and they very much succeed.

Best Bioderma Products:

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Water Cleanser — I would lose my beauty editing licence if I didn't include this first and foremost.

The OG, and the absolute best, I don't even bother with other micellars.

It's a water cleanser that gently gets rid of makeup (the "micelles" adhere to the oil) and sunscreen plus dirt etc, but it does it so gently you barely even notice.

No scrubbing, just clean skin.

Bioderma Atoderm Ultra-Nourishing Cleansing Shower Oil — This is just gorgeous and turns every shower into an experience.

Like, does your body really have the right to feel THAT nourished and silky? Who are you, Cleopatra? It's one of my all-time fave shower products.

Finally...

I could go on, but I'm pretty sure after you've added all these to cart you'll have enough for free shipping (you're welcome) and we can talk about what French pharmacy products to buy next when you slide into my DMs to talk about how much you loved them all.

I did warn you an obsession was incoming, right? I was not messing about.

For more from Sarah Tarca, visit her Adore Beauty profile or follow her on Instagram.