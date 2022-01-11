From Miss Dior to Black Opium: The most popular fragrances on TikTok, ranked.

Shopping for a new fragrance can be... overwhelming. There are so many options! So many notes! So many flashy ads with men turning into sexy horses!

Sigh. Where's a dame to start?

Don't worry, we've got you. Whether you're looking for a new everyday scent or something for special occasions, we've pulled together some of the absolute top perfumes you never knew you'd fancy.

Thanks to some solid research by OnBuy Women’s Perfume, here's a ranking of the most popular fragrances on TikTok.

So, grab your nose, and let's go!

Image: Adore Beauty

Hands up if you know this guy? Thought so. Everyone with a nose knows this fragrance!

Coming in at number 10 with 51,300 views on TikTok, is Calvin Klein's iconic Eternity for women. A deep floral fragrance with smooth white florals and creamy woods - it's a true crowd-pleaser.

Image: Adore Beauty

This fruity, floral aroma is one of those fragrances you can wear on the daily without feeling like you're overwhelming or offending anyone's nostrils. It's simple, natural, and balanced, and one you'll fall in love at first spritz.

8. Black Orchid by Tom Ford, $210 for 50ml.

Image: Myer

This is more than a ridiculously good-looking bottle, you guys. Black Orchid by Tom Ford raked up 291,300 views on TikTok, making it another one of the highest-searched fragrances of the year.

The strongest version of the Black Orchid range, it has notes of amber, mixed with ylang-ylang flowers and rum. It's elegant, seductive, and guaranteed to look good in your beauty cabinet.

7. Good Girl by Carolina Herrera, $152 for 50ml.

Image: Myer

Wouldya just look at that fancy heel! How cool! With 790,300 views on TikTok, Good Girl by Caroline Herrera is the seventh most popular perfume.

A modern scent that's both sensual and sweet, it features notes of amber mixed with cocoa and intoxicating Tonka. Ooft!

6. Alien by Mugler, $180 for 60ml.

Image: Myer

Heard of it before? Silly question - course you have! A bold fragrance with powerful cashmeran and amber mixed with sambac jasmine, Mugler’s Alien is a cult favourite for good reason.

Everyone really does want Choo! The data says so.

I want Choo by Jimmy Choo dropped in at number five. And if you haven't sniffed it already - you totally should. With notes of lily and jasmine, it's a beautiful fresh scent that literally *anyone* will love.

4. Olympea by Paco Rabanne, $168 for 80ml.

Image: Myer At number four is Paco Rabanne's Olympea fragrance - a light, salty-vanilla scent that 100 per cent smells like you're walking through a field of jasmine. Heaven.

If you're a fan of vanilla scents, this is right up your alley!

3. Black Opium by Yves Saint Laurent, $105 for 30ml.

Image: Myer Filled with soft white florals and fresh black coffee (YUM), Black Opium is another classic fragrance that has become insanely popular over the years.

It has 2,900,000 views on TikTok, and with its mouth-watering notes of vanilla and mix of dark yet light notes - it's no wonder Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum made the top three.

2. Lady Million by Paco Rabanne, $130 for 50ml.

Image: Myer Another Paco Rabanne fragrance?! You betcha! With notes of bitter orange, raspberry, neroli, and amber, the seductive Lady Million scent by Paco Rabanne comes in at number two on the list.

The floral and fruity fragrance was launched back in 2010, and boasts a whopping 6,300,000 views on TikTok. NBD.

With a gold, diamond-shaped flacon, it just oozes luxury and character - and was created off the back of the masculine 1 Million version.

1. Miss Dior by Dior, $175 for 50ml.

Image: Myer

If you're a person with skin, chances are you've spritzed this on it before. Miss Dior EDP is an utter classic - so it makes a whole lotta sense that it's sitting at number one!

With 26,400,000 views on TikTok, this iconic scent is filled with elegance - with notes such as Centifolia Rose and fresh Lily-of-the-Valley creating a truly unique floral fragrance. It's one of those timeless beauty products that everyone loves and is familiar with.

Feature image: Myer/Mamamia.