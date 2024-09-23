HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: 'I've found the best chemist foundation for over 40s skin.'

You know what we love? A good beauty recommendation. Especially when it's foundation. And especially when it's a chemist foundation.

Because while we all froth over the big beauty stores, the truth is — you can find some pretty bangin' stuff while you line up for your prescription. In fact, with so many great products to choose from (have you SEEN those tiny chemist aisles and overflowing shelves?), it's hard to know what's worth spending on.

But that's why we've got our friend and fellow beauty-lover Holly Wainwright.

In a recent episode of Mamamia Out Loud, she shared two of her favourite foundation formulas she loving right now for glowing, even skin — the kind of stuff she'd purchase time and time again. And one of them is a chemist buy.

Watch: Flight attendant drops her 20-hour makeup routine. Post continues below.

"I've spoken before on the show about how my holy grail is foundations that aren't quite foundations," shared Holly. "Really good, light tints. Because as you get older, I always remember some fancy makeup lady saying one of the most age-friendly things you can do for your skin is to even your skin tone."

"Your skin tone goes all funny as you get older — and mine certainly is hormonally patchy. But also, heavy coverage is not your friend — [it] settles in lines, cakes on hard, picks up all the texture changes that you get with hormones. Anyway, so I love really light foundation, that still evens everything."

If you haven't dipped your (manicured) toes into the skin tint market just yet, do! It's really good out there. Whether you're someone with dry skin, someone who hates the 'heavy' feeling of foundation or simply despise the way it chills in fine lines, skin tints might be right up your alley.

A lightweight, ultra-sheer alternative that often moonlight as skincare, skin tints provide just enough coverage to even out skin tone but still leave your skin looking natural and, well, like skin.

Holly shared, "Two skin tints I've been loving so hard lately that I'm now on empties. One of them you can buy at Chemist Warehouse. It's called Mavala Serum Foundation."

undefined

Yes! Mavala — the Swiss nail polish brand that's been around for yonks.

"They're really famous for their nail polish. They sell it in tiny little bottles, and it's really good nail polish — so that's a side reco! They're only about $8, too. But they also do this serum foundation that is 50 bucks. So it's not super cheap," Holly shared.

undefined

"It's really light — it's just the perfect texture for me. Sometimes I'll buy quite an expensive one that's a serum foundation, and it'll be too slippery or too oily, or the pigment goes patchy with the product. This one glides on like silk."

Want to listen to the full episode of Mamamia Out Loud? Click below.

"The other one, which is a little bit more expensive — I'm sorry everybody, but it is really good — is Bare Minerals, Complexion Rescue Skin Perfecting Tint. So, it's not really a foundation, but a tint."

undefined

"I bought this because I'm on a constant hunt for new formulas and Bare Minerals is a good brand — they do a really good concealer. And I'm obsessed. I've been using it every day when I'm not using my Mavala Skin Tint."

At $65, you can grab this one at Mecca.

"It's expensive, but it's really good. And again, just that perfect mix of making you glowy and even, but not settling in all your lines. Not there's anything wrong with our lines, friends," Holly said.

So, there you have it! Some solid foundation recommendations if you're on the hunt for new coverage.

Have you tried the above foundations before? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Feature image: Holly Wainwright.