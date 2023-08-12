News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

On the lookout for a pair of staple denim flare jeans? We've got you covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denim is a fashion staple for so many of us.

Jacket? Can't do wrong with a denim option. Skirt? Midi-length denim skirts are having a resurgence lately! And jeans? Well of course denim is the superior choice.

But when it comes to jeans and the sheer amount of styles available - think wide-length or flare, straight, skinny - it can be a bit of a minefield.

As one fashion buyer for a big brand said recently: "Flares are back as a true wardrobe must-have this season. What makes them a staple is their leg balancing shape, giving the illusion of longer legs no matter what your height!"

Watch Fashion Crimes: festival chaps. Post continues below.

If you are someone who is on the lookout for a new pair of jeans and you want to add some variety to your wardrobe, now might be the perfect time to try a flared style.

So without further ado, here are 12 staple options that we are obsessed with. 

Dazie Hot Goss Utility Jeans, $79.99, in the colour Black.

Image: Dazie/The Iconic.

Marcs Bora Wide Leg Jean in Blue, $139.95, in the colour Dolphin.

Image: Myer.

Rolla's Sailor Jeans, $179.95, in the colour Sailor Long Lily Blue.

Image: Rolla's/The Iconic.

Dazie London Fever High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans, $89.99, in the colour Khaki.

Image: Dazie/The Iconic.

Cotton On Petite Flare Jeans, $59.99, in the colour Offshore Blue.

Image: Cotton On/The Iconic.

Taking Shape Curve Organic Bootleg Denim Jean, $79, in the colour Pacific Blue

Image: Myer. 

Cotton On Petite Flare Jeans, $59.99, in the colour Graphite Black.

Image: Cotton On/The Iconic.

Witchery Wide Leg Angled Pocket Jean, $149.95, in the colour Indigo.

Image: Witchery

Grab Denim Recycled Blend Frankie Wide Leg Jean, $59.96, in the colour Light Blue.

Image: Myer.

Cotton On Original Flare Jeans, $41, in the colour Whitehaven

Image: Cotton On/The Iconic.

ASOS DESIGN Curve flared jeans, $56, in the colour Washed Black

Image: ASOS.

Country Road Australian Cotton Blend Super High Rise Wide Leg Jean, $159, in the colour Raw Blue

Image: Country Road.

What's your favourite style of jeans? We would love to hear in the comments below!

Feature Image: Mamamia. 

Calling All Skincare Enthusiasts! Complete this short survey now and go in the running to win one of four $50 gift vouchers!
Tags: fashion , lifestyle-edm

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT