On the lookout for a pair of staple denim flare jeans? We've got you covered.

Denim is a fashion staple for so many of us.
Jacket? Can't do wrong with a denim option. Skirt? Midi-length denim skirts are having a resurgence lately! And jeans? Well of course denim is the superior choice.
But when it comes to jeans and the sheer amount of styles available - think wide-length or flare, straight, skinny - it can be a bit of a minefield.
As one fashion buyer for a big brand said recently: "Flares are back as a true wardrobe must-have this season. What makes them a staple is their leg balancing shape, giving the illusion of longer legs no matter what your height!"
If you are someone who is on the lookout for a new pair of jeans and you want to add some variety to your wardrobe, now might be the perfect time to try a flared style.
So without further ado, here are 12 staple options that we are obsessed with.
Dazie Hot Goss Utility Jeans, $79.99, in the colour Black.
Marcs Bora Wide Leg Jean in Blue, $139.95, in the colour Dolphin.
Rolla's Sailor Jeans, $179.95, in the colour Sailor Long Lily Blue.
Dazie London Fever High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans, $89.99, in the colour Khaki.
Cotton On Petite Flare Jeans, $59.99, in the colour Offshore Blue.
Taking Shape Curve Organic Bootleg Denim Jean, $79, in the colour Pacific Blue.
Cotton On Petite Flare Jeans, $59.99, in the colour Graphite Black.
Witchery Wide Leg Angled Pocket Jean, $149.95, in the colour Indigo.
Grab Denim Recycled Blend Frankie Wide Leg Jean, $59.96, in the colour Light Blue.
Cotton On Original Flare Jeans, $41, in the colour Whitehaven.
ASOS DESIGN Curve flared jeans, $56, in the colour Washed Black.
Country Road Australian Cotton Blend Super High Rise Wide Leg Jean, $159, in the colour Raw Blue.
