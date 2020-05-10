From Despicable Me to Red Dog: Just all the best family movies to watch on Stan.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, our daily lives have changed in more ways than we ever could have imagined.

Our work lives have changed drastically, we’re home more than ever, and for the most part, our social lives have been virtually upended.

But for parents in particular, the past few months have been… rough.

While trying to maintain work and keep the house from falling apart, parents have also had the challenging task of trying to keep their children entertained.

Thankfully, however, we have a solution. (Well… at least for an hour or two).

From old classics like The NeverEnding Story to family-friendly movies like Rise of the Guardians, we’ve rounded up some of the best family movies to watch on Stan that’ll keep the whole family entertained.

Annie

In 2014, director Will Gluck brought us a brand new adaptation of Annie.

The musical comedy film, which stars Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, and Rose Byrne, follows a foster child who sees her life change when New York City mayoral candidate Will Stacks (Jamie Foxx) takes her in.

As you may expect, the film also features a bunch of classic songs.

Red Dog: True Blue

Red Dog: True Blue is an Australian movie that the whole family will enjoy.

The 2016 comedy movie is the prequel to the original film Red Dog, which was released in 2011. (Red Dog is also streaming on Stan).

Red Dog: True Blue follows 11-year-old Mick, who finds friendship with a one-of-a-kind dog after being shipped off to the remote Pilbara region in Western Australia.

Despicable Me

Featuring the voices of Steve Carell, Russell Brand and Kristen Wiig, Despicable Me is a fan-favourite when it comes to kids movies.

The animated film follows villain Gru (Steve Carell) and his hilarious minions as they attempt to steal... the moon.

You can also watch the sequel, Despicable Me 2, on Stan.

Rise of the Guardians

Rise of the Guardians tells a story about the Guardians – Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, and the Sandman.

In the film, the Guardians enlist Jack Frost to help them stop Pitch Black from plunging the world into darkness and to protect the imagination of children around the world.

The movie is voiced by actors including Chris Pine, Hugh Jackman, Jude Law, and Isla Fisher.

How To Train Your Dragon

The How To Train Your Dragon series has long been a family favourite. In fact, it's a family movie that even parents enjoy watching.

The movie follows Hiccup, a young viking who befriends a ferocious (but adorable) dragon called Toothless.

The sequel, How To Train Your Dragon 2, is also available to stream on Stan.

Madagascar

Madagascar, which was released back in 2005, follows four animals as they are shipped from New York's Central Park zoo to Africa. Along the way, however, the animals become shipwrecked on Madagascar.

The movie features voice acting from Ben Stiller, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Chris Rock.

You can also find Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa and Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted on Stan.

The Cat In The Hat

Back in 2003, Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat came to life on screen.

The movie adaption of the classic book follows Sally (Dakota Fanning) and Conrad (Spencer Breslin), who have their lives turned upside down when a talking cat (Mike Myers) arrives at their house.

The NeverEnding Story

If you're after a more classic family movie, The NeverEnding Story is the perfect pick.

Released in 1984, the cult classic story follows a young, troubled boy, who falls into a bizarre new world after reading a mysterious book.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

In 2005, Tim Burton directed a new adaption of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Filmed in the director's imaginative, whimsical style, the classic follows the ever-eccentric Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp) and Charlie (Freddie Highmore), a young boy from a poor family who wins a tour through Wonka's chocolate factory.

