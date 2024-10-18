'Same shit, just a slightly better view' is the sentiment any parent who's ventured on holidays with a kid would know too well. You pack up half your house, wrangle excited children into the car, and arrive at your destination only to realise: the word holiday often feels like a cruel joke.

However, that notion was pleasantly challenged for me recently. After a couple of intense weeks of work and family juggle (I have three kids under seven and a full-time job that, at times, can be demanding), I was desperate for a break. We decided to have a long weekend at a holiday home called Cullengetty Estate in Berry, NSW.

The property is around two hours from Sydney, which was already perfect as we left early that morning, stopping at Kiama for brekkie and a play (highly recommend: Penny Whistlers cafe and a stop at the Kiama blowhole), without anyone getting too restless.

Nestled in the picturesque countryside, this sprawling property offered everything we needed for a family getaway — and then some. As we pulled up to the estate, the kids' eyes widened at the sight of the beautiful country-style home. But it wasn't until we stepped inside that I realised we'd hit the jackpot.

On the surface, the house was spacious and beautifully appointed, with enough room for everyone (four bedrooms to be exact) to spread out and do their own thing. The real magic, however, lay in the details. The cupboards were full of toys, the garage complete with bikes, scooters, balls and the drawers filled with countless board games. This meant our boys were entertained from the moment they stepped out of the car. The backyard came with a trampoline, huge lawn with ducks and a pond; oh and a pool and hot tub. The house also had those items that are so annoying to pack in the car when travelling with toddlers: high chairs, cots and kid-friendly crockery.

One afternoon, as our youngest napped, I found myself doing something I'd almost forgotten how to do — sitting by the pool and reading a book. The estate's heated pool and hot spa became our oasis, a place where we could all unwind. The boys happily swam (the place also had inflatable toys and pool noodles for the kids to use) while I sat in the spa bath, until we were all wrinkled. We threw a picnic rug on the grass one morning and played board game after board game. And by the fire in the evenings, my husband and I could do something we rarely get to do: actually finish a conversation.

But Cullengetty Estate isn't just about staying in — though you could easily not leave. Its location is perfect for exploring beaches, quaint shops and wineries. We spent our mornings at Seven Mile Beach, while one afternoon we ventured into Berry. The famous Berry Donut Van was a hit with the kids and we enjoyed browsing the cute shops that line the main street.

One evening, we had dinner at Sunset Woodfire Pizza at Mountain Ridge Winery. Sipping local wine and watching our kids play on the grass as the sun set over the vineyards, I felt a sense of peace I hadn't experienced in ages.

We were only at Cullengetty Estate for three days and two nights, but it was exactly the recharge we needed. Leaving, I realised something: this short break had done more for my mental health than some of our longer holidays. For once, I wasn't returning home more exhausted than when I left. Instead, I felt refreshed, reconnected with my family, and ready to face the world again.

Cullengetty Estate isn't the only gem out there for families looking for a resort-like holiday home experience. Across Australia, there are several properties that offer similar amenities and atmospheres, perfect for families wanting that elusive combination of relaxation and adventure. While they are a bit more expensive (Cullengetty Estate starts at around $1,700 a night), the advantage is all you need to do is turn up with some groceries and you never have to leave until checkout.

I also recommend sharing with friends or another family to keep costs down, or pencil it in for a special occasion.

Other resort-style holiday homes in NSW for your next escape.

Sleeping up to 12 people, this expansive property near Forrester's Beach in NSW offers a private tennis court, skate ramp, basketball court, swing set and pool, perfect for active families.

Experience rural luxury in this charming country house, surrounded by picturesque landscapes and NSW's best wineries. Here there is plenty to keep the kids busy — including a pool, full-size outdoor play area and fully enclosed trampoline. This property sleeps up to 16 people.

This property, nestled in wine country, is perfect for a few families as there is a "guest barn" which can sleep up to six people, while the main house can sleep eight. There is a pool, a dam and tonnes of bushland to run around in — not to mention easy access to world-class wineries.

