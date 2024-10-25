News
fashion

The 20 best dresses for any upcoming event, according to a stylist.

Event season is creeping up, and I'm willing to bet your calendar's starting to fill up fast. But let's be real — how many of us get to that moment of staring into our wardrobe and think, "I have literally nothing to wear?"

As a personal stylist, I hear this all the time: What can I wear, and where on earth do I find something that doesn't scream 'my 2008 formal dress'?

When the invites start rolling in, you know it's game on. Whether it's a wedding, spring racing, hens' parties, a night out with the girls, garden soiree, or that once-a-year Christmas party where you actually get to dress up, it's the perfect excuse to go all out. I mean, who doesn't love a moment to feel a little extra? That's where the fun starts.

Watch: Learn how to pick the right dress for the right place. Post continues below.

Before you find yourself in that all-too-familiar moment of wardrobe chaos, let's talk options.

If you're in the mood for something classic, you can't beat a little black dress — sleek, chic and totally reliable when you want that effortlessly put-together look without overthinking it.

But maybe you're feeling a bit more adventurous? Sequins are perfect for those nights when you want to shine (literally) and have some fun. It's like saying, "Yes, I came to party," without uttering a word.

If you're headed to a daytime affair and want to keep things light and breezy, perhaps a floaty dress is your go-to. Easy, romantic and ideal for those outdoor events where you want to look fab without breaking a sweat.

Or, if you're in the mood to bring some structure, a fitted, tailored style will give you that boss-level confidence, no matter where you're headed.

So, before you hit that pre-event panic button where you feel like you've tried on everything in your wardrobe (twice), I've pulled together 20 event-worthy dresses to make sure you nail that RSVP — and yes, my curvy sisters, as always, I've got you covered.

  1. Sacha Drake Valedictory Dress in Emerald, $389.

Image: The Iconic.

2. St Frock Divine Maxi Dress in Navy With Sage Multi Floral Print, $99.90.

Image: St Frock.

3. Sheike Ivy Maxi Dress, $259.99.

Image: Sheike.

4. Atoir Jana Dress, $479.

Image: The Iconic.

5. Meshki Lorelei Crepe Twist Midi Dress, $159.

Image: Meshki.

6. Leo Lin Cassie Tie Neck Midi Dress, $799.

Image: Leo Lin.

7. Mossman Cosmic Maxi Dress in Red, $329.95.

Image: Mossman.

8. Binny Front Lawns Dress, $599.

Image: The Iconic.

9. Little Party Dress Wonderful Black Party Dress, $99.95.

Image: Little Party Dress.

10. Review Beautiful Moments Mini Dress, $279.95.

Image: The Iconic.

11. Rooh Collective Birthday Gown in Pistacho Ombré, $625.

Image: Rooh Collective.

12. DISSH Jolie State Midi Dress, $189.99.

Image: DISSH.

13. FAYT Natalia Dress in Espresso, $119.

Image: FAYT.

14. Acler Jeffries Mini, $450.

Image: Acler.

15. Country Road Micro Ruffle Shirt Dress, $299.

Image: Country Road.

16. Forever New Curve Annie Curve Scallop Trim Midi Dress, $219.99.

Image: The Iconic.

17. Pilgrim Harper Off Shoulder Mini Dress, $219.95.

Image: The Iconic.

18. Rebecca Vallance Alivia Short Sleeve Mini Dress, $799.

Image: Rebecca Vallance.

19. Aulieude Daphne French Toile Dress, $345.

Image: Aulieude.

20. Shona Joy Nora Asymmetrical Long Sleeve Maxi, $340.

Image: Shona Joy.

Feature Image: Supplied.

