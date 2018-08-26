"Not sure if you saw this..." The 9 email phrases you need to stop using. Immediately.

I wholeheartedly believe that passive aggressiveness was born the day email was invented.

You see, people were no doubt thrilled to learn mail could be received instantly – no more waiting around for the postman, no more paper cuts when ripping open a letter, no more wondering whether your mail had become physically lost. The future had arrived, people.

So, you can imagine everyone’s frustration when email responses were just as slow, if not slower, than the postal system.

Over time, the combination of politeness and impatience for a speedy response created the “as per my last email” phrase we all know and love. But apparently, we all really, really hate it.

A recent survey conducted by Adobe found that “per my last email” was the second most hated email phrase among 1,000 American, white-collar workers, closely trailing behind “not sure if you saw my last email”.

Here is the complete list of most hated email phrases that you have most definitely used on the regular:

“Not sure if you saw my last email” “Per my last email” “Per our conversation” “Any update on this?” “Sorry for the double email” “Please advise” “As previously stated” “As discussed” “Re-attaching for convenience”

It turns out, most people don’t like being subject to these passive aggressive phrases, and look, it’s understandable.

Apparently, signing work emails with an emoji makes you seem less competent. The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss. (Post continues after audio.)

Adobe‘s director of email solutions Kristin Naragon told CNBC that these emotionless phrases contain a negative charge, consequently hindering workplace productivity.

“Your colleagues could choose not to respond out of frustration,” Naragon said.

“This can damage relationships and ultimately, morale.”

These phrases are sounding pretty counterproductive right about now, aren’t they? Almost counterproductive enough to make us reconsider using them.

… But not quite.