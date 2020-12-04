One mum's 13 genius Elf on the Shelf ideas if you're fresh out of f***s to give.

It’s that time of the year again! End of year parties, Christmas concerts and graduations, and the return of the family Elf on the Shelf.

Cue excitement from the kids, and maybe some dread on your part.

So instead of sitting up in a state of panic at 11.30 at night because you forgot to move your Elf on the Shelf from his position the previous night, I’ve written a list of super simple ways to get creative with your Elf at the very last minute. Thank me later.

Elfie selfie!

Grab an iPad or your phone, and start taking photos of your Elf with your sleeping child in the background. Print them off and stick them everywhere, all around the house. The kids will think it's wild that Elf got snap happy while everyone was tucked up in bed.

Image: Supplied.

There are also many free apps available to Apple & Android users that let you ‘superimpose’ your Elf walking through your home, or dancing in your children’s room while they sleep. Simples.

Quarantine time.

At least one good thing about COVID-19 is that we can put the Elf on the Shelf in quarantine. It's been a pretty familiar event this year, so lock him up in a glass jar holding a sign saying he has ‘flu-like symptoms’ and needs to isolate. Make him a little face mask out of paper so he doesn’t spread his germs, with some tiny tissues next to him.

Better yet, leave him/her in the jar to quarantine for 14 days.

Alternatively you can make snowmen out of all the toilet paper rolls you stockpiled at the beginning of the pandemic.

Image: Supplied.

Toy, er, "dance party".

Incorporate your other children’s toys. Get Barbie involved, use LEGO, or even get out the dinosaurs and action figurines for a dance party. They're all bendable and poseable, making it really easy to set and stand them up in position.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Dental health check.

My daughter’s dental hygiene (or lack thereof) is a constant source of struggle in our household. So I got messy and wrapped Elf on the Shelf up in dental floss and made him a hand held sign saying ‘Remember to floss!’ Seemed to do the trick! Otherwise, you can spread toothpaste over the vanity sink, the mirror, place the toothbrushes in the Elf’s arms and create a dental crime scene. It’s easy enough to clean up and your bathroom will smelly minty fresh.

Image: Supplied.

Food Fight.

Incorporate food. I’m always over-buying groceries, so I use old bananas or rotten eggs still in their carton and get a Sharpie out to draw all over them, courtesy of “Elf the Artiste”. My bananas become Minions, my eggs become passengers on a bus and I’ve even positioned the vegetable grater in Elf’s arms with a half-shredded carrot.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

The Elf might feel sometimes like a chore, and we might be counting down the days until we can finally put him back in the cupboard (or the North Pole or wherever he goes), but I just try to have fun with it.

Here's some more of my best work.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Do you have Elf on the Shelf ideas to add to this mum's list? Share yours in the comments.

Feature image: Supplied.