From a cult highlighting wand to a luxe foundation: 9 of the best expensive makeup dupes.

Quick one: Remember when makeup dupes and discounted beauty made you feel all weird and... shame-y? Like, there was this whole stigma around them that because they were cheaper they were therefore not as good? Remember that??

But then TikTok came along - and suddenly dupes had a glow-up.

Luxe for less is now cool! Trendy! In fact, finding the perfect dupe is now a ~coveted thing~.

And honestly, we're here for it. As everyone knows, any makeup can look good if it's applied well - because more expensive does not mean better. Same goes for skincare, too.

There's truly nothing more satisfying than discovering a golden nugget that's just as good as the more expensive option. And you know they should never be kept secret - that's just the rules. You've gotta share the good news and tell everyone about it.

Your friends. Your family. Your entire Instagram following. That person standing behind you in the Woolies line.

Anyway. You know what we thought would be good? A round-up of all the best new makeup dupes you need to know about, like, yesterday.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury and MCoBeauty

HA! As IF we weren't going to start with this pair. It's all over TikTok. Absolutely everyone who has a face wants to know if the MCoBeauty wand version compares to the iconic Charlotte Tilbury wand - and yes. Yes, it does.

It's just as good. In fact, they're almost *exactly* identical - from the packaging right down to the light-reflecting pigments.

The best part? Both are super easy to use - you literally just dot it on your face, blend and go.

Image: Sephora, Adore Beauty

Put your hand up if you're a Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb fan? SAME. It's the one go-to formula that instantly makes your lips look full, juicy and just... better. But if you're anything like us, you go through your lip glosses pretty fast - and dropping $35 every time is a little rough on the old bank account.

Enter: Maybelline's Hydrating Gloss.

Formulated with hyaluronic acid for added hydration, it's delightfully non-sticky and easy to apply - whether you're wearing it for going out or as part of your everyday look. It's very close to the real deal - we rate it!

Image: Sephora, MCoBeauty

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is one of those cult products people have been raving about for years. And whether you've tried it before or you're still sitting on the fence, MCoBeauty Instant Concealer is supposed to be a VERY good dupe - giving the same amount of creamy coverage. In fact, the packaging is practically the same, too.

Image: Sephora, Chemist Warehouse

While it's impossible not to love Laniege's Lip Sleeping Mask, at $28 it's one quite expensive lip balm. However, if you pop into Chemist Warehouse you can grab yourself the W7 Sweet Dreams Lip Mask. The product is nearly identical - it's thick and ultra hydrating - and it's only $5.

Image: Sephora, Chemist Warehouse

Mario Dedonovic is not only a really, really ridiculously good makeup artist to our mate Kim Kardashian, but he's also created a really stellar makeup brand called Makeup By Mario. The products are all top-notch. The only drawback? They're pretty spendy.

One of the popular products is this blush stick - which has a VERY similar formula to Flower Beauty Gel Crush cream blush, which is only $7 from the chemist.

Image: The Iconic, Chemist Warehouse

Everyone says that the L'Oréal Tinted Serum is a dead ringer for the uber popular (but spendy) Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk formula - and ooft! We love to see it.

Word on the beauty streets has it that L'Oréal's formula delivers a similarly lightweight, velvety coverage, minus the rude price tag.

So, give it a whirl for yourself and see how it compares!

Image: Mecca; Elf Cosmetics

Tatcha The Silk Canvas Primer is more than cute lilac packaging. Don't be so shallow, you guys. It's an amazing overachiever that not only smooths and blurs uneven skin tone but also diminishes the appearance of pores and fine lines for a beautifully silky base. The only kicker? It's nearly $80.

That's where e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer comes in. At only $17, it's a great savey option that does all the same stuff. Sure, the packaging isn't as pretty, but look - we can live with it.

Image: Mecca and

Real talk: This popular ABH eyeshadow palette is dreamy AF - and yes it's spendy, but all good quality eyeshadow palettes are, right?

Well, not necessarily. Because you can still find really great formulas without breaking the bank, friend.

Take Makeup Revolution, for example. It has some of the most underrated eyeshadow palettes getting around. The Velvet Rose palette is an exact dupe to the ABH Soft Glam palette - and the colours are just as pigmented, rich and buttery smooth.

Image: Mecca and iHerb

This mascara is one of the most iconic, best-selling formulas getting around - and for good reason. It lengthens, volumises and separates lashes for a beautiful, full look. But do you really need to drop 40 bucks on a mascara? Not when there's so many great affordable options out there.

In fact, L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara is a very close match. It has similar volumising, lengthening benefits, and at a fraction of the price - you really can't go wrong.

Have you tried any of the above dupes? Share your faves with us in the comment section below.

