There's a new summer 'It Dress' but not everyone's going to be happy about it.

If we can take anything from the revival of Y2K fashion movement (hello, low-rise jeans, cropped tees and vintage sneakers), it's that fashion loves to revisit old favourites. The latest one to add to the list? Drop-waist dresses.
This silhouette dominated Spring/Summer 2024 catwalks, appeared in one too many Euro summer Instagram posts and Kylie Jenner just closed the Coperni show at Disneyland Paris wearing a drop-waist gown.
And we warned you this was about to become the new 'it dress' when personal stylist Emelia Morris wrote about it for us back in June (you can read her thoughts here).
But let's not beat around the bush — while a drop-waist dress may look flattering on some, it's not exactly a style many of us are willing to trade in our flattering maxis and shirt dresses for…
… or so we thought.
It wasn't until I searched far and wide for the best drop-waist dresses on the market that I realised there are so many options for different body types out there… and I might just have to try it.
Watch: The 10 fashion trends you're about to see everywhere for summer. Post continues below.
So here are the best drop-waist dresses to shop for 2024. (You can thank me later once you're a drop-waist convert!)
Cotton On Romee Maxi Dress, $69.99.
Forever New Brooke Linen Drop Waist Midi Dress in White, $169.99.
Anna Quan Amrya Dress, $550.
COS Dropped-Waist Maxi Dress, $215.
ASOS Design Curve Soft Draped Midi Dress in Brown, $115.
Witchery Halter Mini Dress, $199.
House of CB Amore Dropped Waist Midi Dress in Scarlet, $420.
Aje. Rushes Raffia Knit Mini Dress, $495.
Atmos&Here Sophie Drop Waist Mini Dress, $89.99.
Faithfull The Brand Citara Maxi Dress, $350.
Minima Esenciales Karis Drop Waist Maxi Dress, $300.
SNDYS Maya Bubble Dress, $109.
Glamorous Drop Waist Maxi Dress in Pink Brown Stripe, $98.
Feature Image: Instagram - @annaquanlabel/@cottonon/@jessica.fynch.
