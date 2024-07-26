The viral $10 ballet flats, and 7 more affordable finds that look designer.

A pair of ballet flats is going viral. Again.

In case you missed it, earlier this year the Alaia Mesh Ballet Flats in Fishnet were inescapable online. They were THE shoe to be seen in, popping up on the heels of countless influencers and celebrities despite their eye-watering price tag of $1,150.

The famous Alaia ballet flats have become a streetstyle favourite. Image: Getty.

High street labels have since come out with their own more affordable versions of the cult Mary Jane style, but a new dupe is doing the rounds and it's *checks notes*... 10 bucks.

So if you still aren't sure if a mesh ballet flat is for you, this is your chance to find out.

You can snag the in-demand style at Big W, if you're quick.

Big W Mesh Ballet Shoes. Image: Supplied/Big W.

While we don't endorse buying into every flash micro-trend, there is an undeniable thrill in finding a fashion bargain that's basically a copy-paste of a high end piece.

Because while we might admire labels like Alaia, Miu Miu and The Row, the reality is that most of us can't afford to splurge thousands of dollars on a woven shoe that won't last more than a few seasons. That's a privilege reserved for a small, well-heeled minority and we're just out here trying to look good in a cost-of-living crisis.

With that in mind, here are seven other designer-inspired dupes we can't resist.

Image: Supplied/Dissh

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been living in an oatmeal coloured sweater from the brand Eterne, which is designed by celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli.

The label is also a favourite of Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajkowski.

We found this lookalike style from Dissh that's similar to Eterne's $625 James cashmere sweater.

Image: Instagram/Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Image: Supplied/Billini

If you follow Hailey Bieber on Instagram, you'll know she loves a chunky gold earring in a retro shape, like a knot or square. Her favourite pairs are mostly from US jewellery label Heaven Mayhem, which has a host of celeb fans, but you can get the look with these Billini earrings.

Image: Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Image: Supplied/Vestirsi

Okay, okay, this is still pretty pricey but The Row's slouchy leather 'hobo' bags come with a staggering designer price tag.

Australian handbag label Vestirsi offers luxury Italian leather bags for a fraction of the price. We love the new Scarlett Leather Hobo, which comes in black, brown and beige.

Image: Supplied/The Iconic

Speaking of cult shoes, there's no escaping the lure of the Hermes Oran sandal. With its instantly recognisable "H" shape, the high end style is still as popular as ever — but you can get a pair of similar slides for much less if you're willing to forgo the fancy branding.

This pair from Billini are a winner.

Image: Supplied/Luv Lou

If you've noted Sofia Richie Grange's love of black cat-eye shades, you need to get around Australian sunglasses brand Luv Lou. Though their styles aren't bargain basement cheap, they offer super stylish, good-quality shades that won't break the bank.

This pair is a pretty close dupe for Sofia's, we reckon.

Image: Instagram/Sofia Richie Grange.

Image: Supplied/Target

The Mamamia Lifestyle team recently came across this $60 cropped bomber jacket from Target's Preview range and had to do a double take. It's got that quiet luxury thing going on, with its clean lines and minimal mushroom shade. It even comes with a matching midi-skirt, for a chic look you could easily wear to the office.

Image: Supplied/Kmart

There's something about a cropped trench that just looks expensive. It's a layer you can throw over your shoulders no matter the weather to elevate almost any outfit. This one is giving iconic Burberry vibes: we're picturing it with a white midi-dress and those mesh ballet flats, obvs.

Which affordable piece is your favourite? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature image: Getty Images/Instagram/Sofia Richie Grange