10 comfy and flattering denim skirts to complete your summer capsule wardrobe.

It's hard to find a wardrobe staple quite as versatile and essential as a denim mini skirt.
It's comfortable, timeless and goes with just about everything — making this baby the perfect addition to your summer capsule wardrobe.
You can thank Y2K fashion for the comeback of the denim skirt, namely the trendy denim maxi . However, as summer approaches, the mini is a far more practical option (as much as I love how chic a denim maxi is, I also love not having my stride limited thanks to its stiff and awkward proportions).
Perfect for hot summer days, denim mini skirts go with anything and can be worn from a casual day at the beach to a cute cocktail at a local bar.
Cute knee high boots and a crop top? Comfy flats and a cardigan? Or what about a classic white tee and sneaker combo? There are basically endless possibilities with this one item of clothing, and there's nothing I love more than a piece I can wear again and again. Limited effort, maximum style is what summer is all about, right?
Check out these trending denim mini skirts that'll be the perfect fit for a balmy summer.
Best denim mini skirts for summer
Denim Mini Skirt, $129
When I think of a classic denim mini skirt, I specifically think of this mid-wash, a-line style. Not too short, timeless and goes with everything!
Denim Wrap Mini Skirt in Indigo Rinse, $139
This chic denim wrap mini skirt is perfect for smart-casual occasions like work drinks after a big day at the office!
Karla Skirt, $99.95
You can never go wrong with classic black, and this one has cute pocket detailing.
Original Denim Maxi Skirt, $44.99
A slightly lower-rise option, this denim mini skirt from Cotton On is super soft and so chic in a classic white hue.
Pleated denim mini skirt, $40.95
A pleated mini skirt is a staple, and the perfect way to dress up the casual vibes into something a bit more fun.
Georgia Skirt, $59
This look is giving tenniscore coquette and is perfect for the girlies who love to stay on trend while adding a bit of personality to their outfits.
Denim pleated mini skirt, $35.50
Who said denim mini skirt meant blue? Why not mix it up with a light pink number like this one from ASOS, with a cute belt detail.
Western Chic Denim Mini Skort, $79.99
Speaking of tenniscore, this number would not only look at home on Zendaya's Tashi in Challengers, but it's actually practical too with a protective shorts underneath to keep you secure while you're on the go.
Levi's mini cargo denim skirt in tan, $63
We've seen cargo trending throughout winter, and this is a new interpretation, using a cargo-coloured denim in a skirt format. What a win!
Genia denim bubble mini skirt, $119
This mini denim skirt is so fun and flirty — an elevated and sophisticated take on a daytime classic.
Feature image: The Iconic/Dazie, Instagram @kyleigh.jamison