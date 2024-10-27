10 comfy and flattering denim skirts to complete your summer capsule wardrobe.

It's hard to find a wardrobe staple quite as versatile and essential as a denim mini skirt.

It's comfortable, timeless and goes with just about everything — making this baby the perfect addition to your summer capsule wardrobe.

You can thank Y2K fashion for the comeback of the denim skirt, namely the trendy denim maxi . However, as summer approaches, the mini is a far more practical option (as much as I love how chic a denim maxi is, I also love not having my stride limited thanks to its stiff and awkward proportions).

Perfect for hot summer days, denim mini skirts go with anything and can be worn from a casual day at the beach to a cute cocktail at a local bar.

Cute knee high boots and a crop top? Comfy flats and a cardigan? Or what about a classic white tee and sneaker combo? There are basically endless possibilities with this one item of clothing, and there's nothing I love more than a piece I can wear again and again. Limited effort, maximum style is what summer is all about, right?

Check out these trending denim mini skirts that'll be the perfect fit for a balmy summer.

Best denim mini skirts for summer

Image: The Iconic, Witchery

When I think of a classic denim mini skirt, I specifically think of this mid-wash, a-line style. Not too short, timeless and goes with everything!

Image: Myer, Country Road

This chic denim wrap mini skirt is perfect for smart-casual occasions like work drinks after a big day at the office!

Image: The Iconic, City Chic

You can never go wrong with classic black, and this one has cute pocket detailing.

Image: Cotton On

A slightly lower-rise option, this denim mini skirt from Cotton On is super soft and so chic in a classic white hue.

Image: ASOS, In The Style

A pleated mini skirt is a staple, and the perfect way to dress up the casual vibes into something a bit more fun.

Image: The Iconic, M.N.G.

This look is giving tenniscore coquette and is perfect for the girlies who love to stay on trend while adding a bit of personality to their outfits.

Image: ASOS

Who said denim mini skirt meant blue? Why not mix it up with a light pink number like this one from ASOS, with a cute belt detail.

Image: The Iconic, Dazie

Speaking of tenniscore, this number would not only look at home on Zendaya's Tashi in Challengers, but it's actually practical too with a protective shorts underneath to keep you secure while you're on the go.

Image: ASOS, Levis

We've seen cargo trending throughout winter, and this is a new interpretation, using a cargo-coloured denim in a skirt format. What a win!

Image: Meshki

This mini denim skirt is so fun and flirty — an elevated and sophisticated take on a daytime classic.

Feature image: The Iconic/Dazie, Instagram @kyleigh.jamison