News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

10 comfy and flattering denim skirts to complete your summer capsule wardrobe.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's hard to find a wardrobe staple quite as versatile and essential as a denim mini skirt.

It's comfortable, timeless and goes with just about everything — making this baby the perfect addition to your summer capsule wardrobe.

You can thank Y2K fashion for the comeback of the denim skirt, namely the trendy denim maxi . However, as summer approaches, the mini is a far more practical option (as much as I love how chic a denim maxi is, I also love not having my stride limited thanks to its stiff and awkward proportions).

Perfect for hot summer days, denim mini skirts go with anything and can be worn from a casual day at the beach to a cute cocktail at a local bar.

Cute knee high boots and a crop top? Comfy flats and a cardigan? Or what about a classic white tee and sneaker combo? There are basically endless possibilities with this one item of clothing, and there's nothing I love more than a piece I can wear again and again. Limited effort, maximum style is what summer is all about, right?

Check out these trending denim mini skirts that'll be the perfect fit for a balmy summer.

Best denim mini skirts for summer

Denim Mini Skirt, $129

Image: The Iconic, Witchery

When I think of a classic denim mini skirt, I specifically think of this mid-wash, a-line style. Not too short, timeless and goes with everything!

Denim Wrap Mini Skirt in Indigo Rinse, $139

Image: Myer, Country Road

This chic denim wrap mini skirt is perfect for smart-casual occasions like work drinks after a big day at the office!

Karla Skirt, $99.95

Image: The Iconic, City Chic

You can never go wrong with classic black, and this one has cute pocket detailing.

Original Denim Maxi Skirt, $44.99

Image: Cotton On

A slightly lower-rise option, this denim mini skirt from Cotton On is super soft and so chic in a classic white hue.

Pleated denim mini skirt, $40.95

Image: ASOS, In The Style

A pleated mini skirt is a staple, and the perfect way to dress up the casual vibes into something a bit more fun.

Georgia Skirt, $59

Image: The Iconic, M.N.G.

This look is giving tenniscore coquette and is perfect for the girlies who love to stay on trend while adding a bit of personality to their outfits.

Denim pleated mini skirt, $35.50

Image: ASOS

Who said denim mini skirt meant blue? Why not mix it up with a light pink number like this one from ASOS, with a cute belt detail.

Western Chic Denim Mini Skort, $79.99

Image: The Iconic, Dazie

Speaking of tenniscore, this number would not only look at home on Zendaya's Tashi in Challengers, but it's actually practical too with a protective shorts underneath to keep you secure while you're on the go.

Levi's mini cargo denim skirt in tan, $63

Image: ASOS, Levis

We've seen cargo trending throughout winter, and this is a new interpretation, using a cargo-coloured denim in a skirt format. What a win!

Genia denim bubble mini skirt, $119

Image: Meshki

This mini denim skirt is so fun and flirty — an elevated and sophisticated take on a daytime classic.

Feature image: The Iconic/Dazie, Instagram @kyleigh.jamison

Tags: fashion , style , mamamia-recommends

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT