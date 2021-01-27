"Yes, it's that good." 13 buzz-worthy beauty products that actually live up to the hype.

You know those real hype-worthy beauty products you see people raving about on Instagram and such? The stuff that's racked up five stars and is selling out every two seconds? Maybe even a little waitlist or two chucked in there? You know the ones?

It can be hard to know what's all marketing fluff and what's really worth your pennies.

So, how do you locate the real golden beauty nuggets out of the thousands of buzzy products? Well, you just ask us, of course!

Below, we've rounded up some of the best beauty buys that are *actually* worth the hype.

Get your credit card ready, friend.

"ANR may be pricey, but it's definitely worth it." - Talia.

"I've seen really fantastic reviews for this *everywhere*, so I was beyond excited to try it. I've been slathering it on my face for a couple of months now (I use it morning and night), and I can honestly say I've noticed a really positive difference in my skin. It's brighter. More hydrated. Healthier. Fewer breakouts. Definitely worth it, in my opinion.." - Erin

Image: Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair

"I picked up this mascara (it's everywhere on TikTok) from Chemist Warehouse the other day (there were only three left!), and it's amazing. I can definitely see why it's selling out." - Charlotte.

Image: Maybelline Lash Sky High Mascara

"This helps with my dry cuticles so, so, so much! My partner uses it on his face in the winter, too. I find it a bit too thick for that, but at least its multi-use! " - Leah.

Image: Weleda Skin Food

"The Dyson Airwrap was worth everyyyy penny! It's honestly one of the best purchases I have ever made." - Maddie.

Image: Dyson Airwrap

"This face mask is hyped for good reason. It's multi-purpose (I use it as a night cream, primer and overnight mask), fragrance-free and leaves your skin stupidly hydrated. It's one of my favourite skincare products ever." - Charlie.

Image: Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

"For someone who loves walking barefoot but who still wants soft tootsies this is revolutionary!" - Anita.

Image: Heros Chiropody Sponge

"I actually really like the Go-To face masks before I'm going out and wearing a lot of makeup. I find a lot of facemasks are bulls**t, but this one seems to prep the skin properly." - Andie.

Image: Go-ToTransformazing Sheet Mask

"This is an absolute game changer." - Emma.

Image: MCoBeautyXtend Lash

"I only just started using it and yes it's that good. So thin and the perfect colour." - Sarah.

Image: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

"I've had this recommended to me by my hairdresser, multiple celebrities and a bunch of influencers. And they were all..telling the truth. It literally gives my dry ends life again." - Tamara

Image: Olaplex Hair Perfector

"I've repurchased this multiple times. Love it!"

Image: The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid

"She isn't the cheapest serum you'll come across, but I think Lancome's Adavnced Génifique is worth the splurge. My skin looks so much clearer, brighter and healthier with this in my life." - Erin.

Image: Advanced Genifique Serum

"Absolutely worth the hype!" - Ingrid.

Image: EyEnvy Eyelash & Eyebrow Conditioner

