'I’m calling it. Powdered eyeshadow is dead.'

According to Leigh Campbell, powdered eyeshadow is dead.

Yep. You heard (read?) it.

Mamamia's executive editor and beauty wizard wrote all about it in this week's You Beauty EDM (have you signed up yet? You should!), and honestly, we don't know how to feel about it. But it kinda makes a lot of sense. Just take a look at the beauty shelves.

"The reason I’m predicting this is the sheer amount of cream and liquid eyeshadow products that have launched in the last month or two," said Leigh.

"From what I've observed coming across my desk in the past few weeks, this spring and summer will be all about fast, imperfect, juicy lids."

Just for the record, this doesn't mean you can't wear powdered eyeshadow. Of course not. We'd never tell you what you can and can't put on your face! It's more to do with the fact that other formulas are just way more popular right now.

"Sure, powdered shadows will always be a staple, but as a lazy person who doesn't have the time or patience for blending, I usually skip shadow."



"But a cream or a liquid is different. It's meant to be quick, and most importantly, not perfect. You swipe it on and blend it in a smudgy way with your finger and you’re done. And it doesn't matter if it settles in the crease a bit - that’s part of the appeal."

Anyone else here for that quick and easy swipe-and-set application?!



"The result is a lived-in eye look that is equal parts cool as it is easy to do."

The best cream eyeshadow products.

There's been a TON of new cream eyeshadow launches in 2023, so if you're looking for some of the best cream eyeshadow products to get on your face, you've come to the right place.

Leigh's first recommendation? Some newbies from Mecca Max.

"Mecca Max just joined the party with the launch of their brand new Zoom Flex Fluid Liquid Eyeshadows, $22 each," she said.

Can confirm: They are really, very good.

Her second recco? Pretty much any cream situation from the glorious Charlotte Tilbury range. "All of the Charlotte Tilbury cream pots and sticks have bonafide cult status," she said.

Also on the list are the shiny new Rare Beauty All Of The Above Weightless Eyeshadow Sticks, $39.

Yes, Rare Beauty is in on it, too!

We actually wrote a full blow-by-blow review of the new eyeshadow sticks, including every shade and how to apply them. Want to see if they're worth it? You can read the road test here.

Now, while they're not necessarily new, you can't go wrong with the fabulous range of Trinny London Eye-2-Eye ($34) stackable pots. They're easy-to-use, intensely pigmented and buildable (the shades are so easy to mix and match).

There's also the Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, $57 (huge range of colours and they stay put all day), and the iconic M.A.C Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot, $46, which offers a range of finishes and shades.

For a couple of solid savey options, you need to try the gorgeous velvety gem that is Revlon ColorStay Creme Eye Shadow, $16.95 and Maybelline Colour Tattoo 24HR Cream Gel Eyeshadow, $14.99.

