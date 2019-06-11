From $15 to $100: 22 women share their very favourite concealer and why they love it.

Stop any random woman on the street and ask for her can’t live without beauty product, and every second one will say concealer.

That stat is entirely made up, but judging by how busy/tired we all are and the sheer volume of concealers on the market, I stand behind it.

Concealer covers everything, from puffy under eye bags and pimple explosions to sleepless nights (plural, always) and pigmentation.

Want more help deciphering which concealer is for you? Leigh Campbell shares her concealer hacks in this episode of You Beauty below. Post continues after audio.

But how is anyone meant to know which concealer of the 35,678,589 million out there to spend their money on?

The very best recommendations come from other women, so I asked 22 of the women in our You Beauty community to share their holy grail concealer (under eye concealer, blemish concealer, or both) and why they love it so much.

They delivered.

1. Lucy, 23 – Nars Creamy Radiant Concealer, $46.

"The best ever concealer is the Nars Creamy Radiant concealer because it covers a multitude of sins."

"This stuff is good once you hit 30."

3. Jodie, 53 - Revlon Photoready Candid Concealer, $19.95.

"I’m still looking for the 'perfect concealer', but I do love the texture of the Revlon Photoready Candid Concealer."

"I have been LOVING the Mecca Max Selfie Skin 2-in-1 foundation and concealer. I got a few sample pots from the lovely Mecca staff because I wanted to try it in place of my tinted moisturiser, but it was too thick for me, so have been using as a concealer. You only need the tiniest dot under the eyes and around the nose for great coverage, so it'll last you forever."

"I love the Estee Lauder one because it's good coverage and does not crease on me. I use the Rimmel one as an every day concealer over IT Cosmetics CC Cream, it's a good savey, gives me a dewy look and doesn't crease either."

6. Ali, 24 - Sephora Collection High Coverage Concealer, $24.

"I love the basic Sephora concealer because it's cheap, goes on smoothly and bakes really well for a heavier look."

"I just purchased this and loving it. The prep fluid stops the creasey look that us 'post 30' ladies start to get. I have bags and dark circles and this is doing a good job of hiding both."

8. Madeleine, 31 - Thin Lizzy Concealer Crème, $29.99.

"Thin Lizzy provides coverage like no other. I've been using it since my early 20s, I have oily skin and find this one stays on so well."

"I LOVE the Benefit boi-ing industrial strength concealer for my acne scarring, it works a treat and you don’t need much at all to cover up discolouration. For a “savey”, I also use the Maybelline instant age rewind concealer on my epic under eye bags. It honestly conceals dark circles like no other product I’ve found and is so affordable. Plus you can just get it from the supermarket!"

10. Jess, 24 - Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer, $46.

"Hands down, I'm passionately obsessed with the Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer. It's super creamy yet weightless and full coverage, and you can use it on spots, your under eyes and to cover redness."

"I have really deep set eyes so have terrible looking bags that tend to be quite purple or translucent as well - Tarte has done wonders (I think!) covering up the discolouration and hiding my under eye hollows."

"For dry skin that creases easily, By Terry Densiliss concealer is a serum texture and has a ingredient in it called Matrixal 3000, so it tightens as it sets and helps remove puffiness too, it's STUNNING. I know we are just meant to nominate one but I have no self control with makeup, the Ellis Faas concealer is a glycerin base so it gives an awesome dewy wet look finish and it lasts."

13. Skye, 29 - Thin Lizzy Concealer Crème, $29.99.

"I’m a shift worker with bags like you wouldn’t believe, I wear this for 12 hour shifts and it makes my under eyes look perfect."

"The Bye Bye Under Eye is the best concealer I’ve ever used!"

15. Hayley, 29 - MECCA MAX Life Proof Cream Concealer, $22.

"I only use this concealer to cover my acne and scars and it is working wonders."

16. Renny, 25 - Bobbi Brown Instant Full Cover Concealer, $52.

"I love Bobbi Brown Instant Full Cover Concealer. It’s more of a ‘tacky’ texture, you don’t need much for coverage and it gives a highlighted look that brings life to my face."

17. Cassandra, 26 - Tarte Colored Clay CC Undereye Corrector, $37.

"This does an excellent job of colour correcting my blue dark circles."

18. Jessica, 28 - Nars Creamy Radiant Concealer, $46.

"The NARS radiant creamy concealer is creamy enough to use under the eyes but thick enough to cover any blemishes too."

19. Sam, 29 - Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Dark Circle Concealer, $19.95.

"I love Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer. The sponge applicator is great because I don’t have to get it on my hands. The applicator and formula feel delicate enough for under eye area, and it works."

"The Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion is great for lighter coverage."

"I'm very fair with pink undertones and find it difficult to find shade matches - these are both great colour matches, natural looking and long lasting."

"The MAC prep and prime in radiant rose is my favourite thing for under eyes because it's so brightening and stays put."

Did your favourite concealer make the list? Tell us in the comments!

