4 of the best concealers for dark circles and over 40s skin, according to Leigh Campbell.

When it comes to searching for Holy Grail beauty products, finding a good concealer can be such a struggle.

You want something that looks natural, but also strong enough to actually cover problem areas without creasing, flaking and all that other fun stuff.

The good news? There are actually formulas out there that can do all of these things plus more. You've just gotta do a little digging to find them (see: ask Leigh Campbell).

Because in case you missed this week's You Beauty newsletter, Mamamia's beauty wizard shared her favourite concealers for skin over 40, or for anyone who finds a lot of concealers too heavy or dry.

Leigh said, "Now I’m in my 40s, fuller coverage and long wear concealers aren’t my friend. They somehow make me look too 'made up', and not fresh and glowy, which is the whole point of undereye concealer."

"So, here are the concealers that have been making my dark circles happy lately."

"I’ve spoken about this so much on You Beauty. If you listen to the podcast, you’re probably sick of hearing about it. Not technically a concealer, this under eye illuminator gives sheer coverage, but is so glowy and hydrating that it just makes the whole face look fresher. It’s often all I use."

"This is definitely the most full coverage of my recommendations, but it just works. Highly pigmented but still hydrating, you only need a teeny bit. I ‘dot’ it in the inner corner and then blend lightly by tapping my ring finger outwards. It’s also ace for covering pigmentation and other discolouration, so it’s a great all-rounder."

"When I first tried this, I thought it would be too high-coverage for me, but because the formula is really hydrating, it doesn't settle or cake. I don't use the doe-foot straight on my face — instead I dab it on my finger (after washing my hands — better for hygiene, too). It’s creamy and blends beautifully. Delicious."

"This OG has been around for yonks, and if it is ever discontinued, I’ll cry. The huge pillow doe-foot makes it super easy to use. Dab it on the area, then blend with fingers, a sponge, or brush. It gives medium coverage and the perfect amount of luminosity."

So, there you have it! Go forth and snatch up your new Holy Grail concealer.

