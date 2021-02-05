Just 8 of the best concealers anyone over 40 will love.

You know what sucks? When you look in the mirror at 2pm to find your concealer just chilling out in your fine lines, having a chat, a cuppa and pretty much doing everything but, y'know, CONCEAL. Ugh.

If you're anything like us (cute, fluffy) and look tired 98 per cent of the time, you want something that's on the g-damn task. All day. No smoko breaks.

Watch: Here's what to do if you can't find a concealer to match your foundation.

And as we age, the search to find the right concealer becomes even tougher. Hooray!

It's honestly a struggle. You want something that’s light enough to look natural, but strong enough to actually target problem areas without creasing, flaking and all that other s**t that happens with mature skin.

Might sound like a tall order, but there are actually formulas out there that can do all of these things plus more (wash your car, take the dog out for a walk etc.). You've just gotta do a little (a lot) of digging to find them.

Listen: No idea how to actually use a concealer? Don't stress - we've got you covered. Check out this episode of You beauty, where we tell you exactly how to make bags and blemishes disappear. Post continues below.

Because you have better things to do than spending your all your time and pennies on trying out concealers that do squat all for your skin concerns, we did it for you.

We asked a bunch of women (read: our cute Youbies) who are over 40 to tell us some of the best concealers they continually re-purchase - because don't you love it when things *actually* work?

Image: Maybelline New York

Hey, have you tried this one before? Maybe you should. It's a firm fave among our Youbies and it covers your under eyes beautifully without going all crepey and dry. If you take a peek at the reviews on Chemist Warehouse, people seriously lose their s**t over how good it is. They love the stuff. And it's affordable. We dig it.

Image: Tarte Cosmetics

Hyped-up products are usually a big ol' massive flop, but this best-selling concealer is not one of them. No sirree, Bob. She's GOOD. Not only does it provide the perfect amount of coverage for dark circles (erm, full), but it also has the most incredible staying power - meaning you won't have to touch-up 3482 times throughout the day.

Image: Mecca

Our Youbies said this was the absolute bomb for mature skin - and we have a few ideas why. It's basically a skincare x makeup hybrid that covers dark circles and discolouration, while actually taking care of your skin (it's packed with antioxidants to brighten skin and humecants that reduce the appearance of fine lines and dry patches). Dreamy.

Image: Adore Beauty

Any concealer that has 'industrial strength' in the name, sounds like a good time. As you can probably guess, this guy is heavy duty (pretty much the electrical tape of the beauty world), full coverage and quite thick - so you really only need only a wee bit if you're dabbing it on your under eyes (try mixing in some tinted moisturiser if you want more spread). And it lasts. Goodness, it lasts.

Image: Beautylish

Up there with Tarte's Shape Tape, people seem to absolutely froth over this concealer formula from IT Cosmetics - and our Youbies have confirmed that the buzz is in fact, legit. And it won't crease or crack. Oh and hey, similar to the Boing Concealer, just keep in mind that a little goes a long way with this formula - so for the love of Zac Efron, go easy.

Image: Mecca

While it's definitely on the steeper side when it comes to the price, this iconic illuminating pen is so damn popular because it does what it says it will do. It's all creamy, light and way less pigmented and thick than some of the others, and will make the areas under your eyes, nose and mouth wildly bright.

Image: Estee Lauder

If you've tried Estee Lauder's iconic Double Wear foundation, you're probably already all over the goodness of the matching concealer, too. Lightweight and medium coverage, this super blendable formula not only covers dark circles and blemishes like an absolute boss, but also nourishes the skin with botanical extracts like chia, camelina and kukui nut oils. Fancy!

Image: Mecca

Both creamy and natural, this is another concealer that packs a serious punch when it comes to looking after your skin. It's formulated with ingredients like vitamin C (helps to fade pigmentation) and glycerin (boosts moisture in the skin). A good option if you're looking for something lightweight.

Feature image: Getty; @itcosmetics

Have you tried any of the above? What's your favourite concealer? Share with us in the comment section below.