We're calling it, we've found your new favourite pair of chunky sandals.

The mercury is rising and the pollen count is astronomical, which means… drumroll please… it's sandal season.

Whether or not you've been for your post-winter pedicure yet, there's nothing as freeing as hopping up in the morning and realising that no, you won't need to lace up another pair of sneakers or find a matching sock. You can simply slide your shoes right on.

Slides and chunky styles have been a go-to sandal choice in recent years, and they've continued to evolve: both in elevation and chunkiness.

We're seeing brands lean into even chunkier and sometimes flatform styles this year, and honestly, we can't wait to get our hands on these. We're also very excited about the return of the thong (or 'flip flop' if you're not from Australia) this year.

Not sure where to start with your search? Whether your budget is $20 or $260, we've got you covered. Here are all the best chunky slides to buy in Australia for summer.

Billini Aysha sandals.

I buy a new pair of Billini sandals every summer and they've never led me astray. This year we're coveting their new model, which is an uber-chunky slide with raffia finishing. It looks just as at home by the beach as it does at a cute bar.

The best part about Billini shoes? They require nearly no time to wear in and are always moulded beautifully to the foot.

Alias Mae Yvette sandals.

One of the key brands responsible for popularising the chunky sandal, we're always looking to the new trends Alias Mae sets as the warmer season rolls around. This year we're seeing a lot of new textures and even more chunk, with pops of white and natural brown.

Crocs Brooklyn sandals.

If you're after something that is peak comfort and durability, it's hard to go past the design of Crocs. Their Brooklyn model is a little more refined and perfect for beach days where you might end up with sand and water in your shoe.

Therapy Shoes Vacay thongs.

We've seen a resurgence in thong popularity of late and this style from Therapy draws on that but adds a little extra chunk. They also have a two-tone colourway with beige and black if that's more your style.

Kmart braided band slides.

If we're going for something affordable but still chic, Kmart have come out with these Braided Band slides that have been majorly on trend for the past few years.

Comfy and versatile, they can go with just about anything and are an easy go-to during the summer season.

Aere Linen sandals.

This chic style from AERE is reminiscent of the viral The Bali Tailor sandals that have been everywhere, but with a gorgeous linen finish. This is also a great option for those who like some stability in their shoe, with the heel strap.

The Bali Tailor Dita sandals.

Speaking of The Bali Tailor, we simply had to include their gorgeous Dita sandals, which are kind of mule-like in style but with a toe and heel strap for extra stability. With a leather upper and footbed, they are a well-made sandal that will last you for quite a few seasons.

Dr Martens Voss sandals.

Dr. Martens lovers will he happy to see their trademark yellow stitching translated into a shoe that you can wear all summer long. These sandals can be dressed up but also lend themselves to a grungier vibe with a pair of denim cut offs and a t-shirt.

Tevas.

We couldn't get through a chunky sandals wrap up without including Tevas, the hero of any summer plan. Whether you're picnicking with the girls, hiking, or heading to the beach, these are like a shoe-version of all-terrain tyres. While they have some sportier styles we love the flatform look for everyday.

Birkenstock Gizeh thongs.

Likewise, it's hard to go through a chunky sandal round up without Birkenstocks. While the Bostons still reign supreme, we think these thong-style Gizeh Birko-Flor sandals will be an ideal choice for summer.

Aje Athletica Padded Platform sandals.

A stylish take on a classic comfort shoe, these Aje Athletica slides elevate the look with their signature logo printed in gold around the chunkiest part of the sole. The velcro straps make the fit super customisable and the footbed is especially moulded for extra support. It's safe to say you could walk miles in these bad boys.

Feature image: Billini/Instagram/arborystore.