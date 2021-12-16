Just the very best festive TV episodes to watch this Christmas.

There comes a time during the holidays when you're hot, bothered, and full to the brim with ham.

And when that time comes, there really is nothing better than plonking yourself on the couch and putting on some festive TV.

By now, you’ve no doubt watched all your favourite Christmas movies. So it’s time to move on to binge-watching the holiday episodes of your favourite TV shows.

Things Aussies never say at Christmas, because peeling prawns is the simplest way to bring joy to any Australian… not. Post continues below video.

Here are the very best Christmas episodes to help you work through your food coma.

Friends, Season 7, Episode 10 – The One With The Holiday Armadillo (Netflix, Foxtel Now and Binge).

Image: NBC.

There are many Friends Christmas episodes to work through, but 'The One With The Holiday Armadillo' is the pick of the bunch, because... Ross, in an armadillo suit. Enough said.

If you're keen to binge them all, here's a list:

Season 2, Episode 9: The One with Phoebe's Dad

Season 3, Episode 10: The One Where Rachel Quits

Season 4, Episode 10: The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie

Season 5, Episode 10: The One with the Inappropriate Sister

Season 6, Episode 10: The One with the Routine

Season 7, Episode 10: The One with the Holiday Armadillo

Season 8, Episode 11: The One with Ross's Step Forward

Season 9, Episode 10: The One with Christmas in Tulsa

The Office, Season 2, Episode 10 - Christmas Party (Stan, Netflix, Binge, Foxtel Now and Amazon Prime Video).

Image: NBC.

Again, there are enough Christmas episodes of The Office for a full-on binge watch.

Season two's Christmas Party and season three's A Benihana Christmas are perhaps the most iconic: Both hilarious, both peak-Office.

The whole lot are available on... almost every streaming service in the country. Convenient:

Season 2, Episode 10: Christmas Party

Season 3, Episode 10 and 11: A Benihana Christmas

Season 5, Episode 11: Moroccan Christmas

Season 6, Episode 13: Secret Santa.

Season 7, Episode 11 and 12: Classy Christmas

Season 8, Episode 10: Christmas Wishes

Season 9, Episode 9: Dwight Christmas

Schitt's Creek, Season 4, Episode 13 - Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose (Netflix).

Image: Netflix.

Do you also miss the Rose family??? Well, fear not.

Schitt's Creek's season four finale is a Christmas special, where Johnny reminisces on the extravagant holiday parties his family used to throw and attempts to throw another, on a much stricter budget this time around.

Gilmore Girls, Season 7, Episode 11 - Santa's Secret Stuff (Netflix).

Image: The CW.

Weirdly, Christmas is only properly acknowledged in three of seven Gilmore Girls seasons, but season seven is where we really get to enjoy Christmas in Stars Hollow.

In Santa's Secret Stuff, Christmas Day has already been and gone but the Gilmore fam are determined to celebrate together, decorating the tree, going shopping and of course... engaging in a little bit of drama.

Grey's Anatomy, Season 6, Episode 10 - Holidaze (Stan and Disney+).

Image: ABC.

Grey's Anatomy is bloody iconic, but it never really had great Christmas episodes... Mainly because the drama of working at a hospital never really went away. Which is fair, because it's not like all the doctors can just shut the doors and head away on holiday.

The best of the bunch is 'Holidaze', which follows the cast over Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's, but Christmas takes centre stage.

Highlights include Bailey standing up to her dad who shames her for getting a divorce and the cast all gathering for dinner at Meredith and Derek's, where a Christmas sing-a-long goes down.

Black Mirror, Season 2 - White Christmas (Netflix).

Image: Netflix.

If you prefer your Christmas content a little less festive and a little more... tech paranoia, you'll need to put on Black Mirror.

This season two episode starts with two men, Matt (Jon Hamm) and Joe (Rafe Spall) stationed at a remote outpost in the middle of a snowy wilderness. As they tell each other about their respective lives to pass the time, the events form three mini-stories ultimately relating to the characters' current situation. And in typical Black Mirror fashion, there's a damn good twist.

Will and Grace, Season 8, Episode 9 - A Little Christmas Queer (Binge, Foxtel Now and Amazon Prime Video).

Image: NBC.





In 'A Little Christmas Queer', the cast spend the holidays at Will's mother's house with Will's brother Sam and his kids - including Will's clearly gay nine-year-old nephew, who wants to put on a Christmas show for the family.

Here are all the Will & Grace Christmas eps, if you want more Karen in your life (because of course, you do):

Season 4, Episode 12: Jingle Balls

Season 5, Episode 11: All About Christmas Eve

Season 6, Episode 10: Fanilow

Season 7, Episode 12: Christmas Break

Season 8, Episode 9: A Little Christmas Queer

Seinfeld, Season 9, Episode 10 - The Strike (Netflix).

Image: NBC.

Seinfeld's 'The Strike', a.k.a the Festivus episode, introduced us to the made-up secular holiday of Festivus and is regularly ranked as one of the best Christmas specials ever.

In it, Kramer returns to work at H&H Bagels after a 12-year strike and tries to get the day off once he learns about the holiday of Festivus. His manager refuses, so Kramer protests by resuming his strike.

Plus, we'll take any opportunity to watch Elaine. Because Elaine is the best.

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas (Stan).

Image: Stan.

So, technically, Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas is a movie, but it picks up right where season two of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist ended, so it counts.

It's the Clarke's first holiday together following the death of dad Mitch, and Zoey attempts to re-create the perfect Christmas. And obviously, there's lots of festive (and not festive!) musical numbers.

Ted Lasso, season 2, episode 4 - Carol of the Bells (Apple TV+).

Image: Apple TV+.

Yes, here is your excuse to re-watch Ted Lasso so soon after season two's wrap.

In 'Carol of the Bells', it's Christmas time in Richmond and Ted is having a hard time feeling the holiday spirit, until he gets a little help from his pals.

In true Ted Lasso fashion, the episode is incredibly wholesome and feel-good. Plus, Ted wears a Santa hat and there is a Love Actually moment featuring Roy Kent. What more could you want?

The O.C., season 1, episode 13 (Stan).

Image: Fox.

It would be remiss not to include The O.C. in this list, seeing as it introduced us to the wonderful holiday of Chrismukkah.

Season one's 'The Best Chrismukkah Ever' is filled with holiday cheer as Seth teaches the spirit of Chrismukkah to Ryan, and Anna and Summer compete for Seth's affection with their best gifts.

Plus, the Chrismukkah celebrations continue throughout the series in:

Season 2, Episode 6: The Chrismukkah That Almost Wasn't

Season 3, Episode 10: The Chrismukkah Bar-Mitzvahkkah

Season 4, Episode 7: The Chrismukk-huh?

Happy bingeing, everyone.

What's your favourite TV Christmas episode? Let us know in a comment.

This article was originally published on December 25, 2019 and has been updated.

Image: Apple TV+/Stan/ABC.