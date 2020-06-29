Just 18 beauty products we'll be buying in Chemist Warehouse's massive half-price sale.

As we have mentioned many times before, chemist beauty buys really are fantastic.

They're easy to access on the way home from work, often just as good (if not better) than the more expensive alternatives, and almost always cheap.

It's even better when they're on sale. In fact, a good chemist beauty sale brings so much joy.

From bargain blushes and bronzers, to face masks and moisturisers, there is honestly so much inexpensive goodness to get your hands on.

Watch: How to add a dash of colour to your makeup. Post continues below.

From June 26 to July 9, Chemist Warehouse are running their 'Tick Tock Time to Shop Sale', which means most of our favourite skincare and makeup brands are up to 60 per cent off.

But because there is so much variety, it's easy to spend a little too much and end up with some duds. To save us all from doing that, here are 18 products that we'll be adding to our carts.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Read our review on this product here.

Feature Image: Instagram/@theamyclark/Supplied.

We are here to support you. Take our short survey to tell us how we can help and for a chance to win $50.