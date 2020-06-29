Just 18 beauty products we'll be buying in Chemist Warehouse's massive half-price sale.

As we have mentioned many times before, chemist beauty buys really are fantastic.
They're easy to access on the way home from work, often just as good (if not better) than the more expensive alternatives, and almost always cheap.
It's even better when they're on sale. In fact, a good chemist beauty sale brings so much joy.
From bargain blushes and bronzers, to face masks and moisturisers, there is honestly so much inexpensive goodness to get your hands on.
From June 26 to July 9, Chemist Warehouse are running their 'Tick Tock Time to Shop Sale', which means most of our favourite skincare and makeup brands are up to 60 per cent off.
But because there is so much variety, it's easy to spend a little too much and end up with some duds. To save us all from doing that, here are 18 products that we'll be adding to our carts.
1. L'Oreal Brow Artist Plumper 00 Transparent, $9.97 (down from $19.95).
2. Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Mattifying Liquid Foundation, $10.97 (down from $21.95).
3. Maybelline Colossal Volumizing Mascara - Glam Black, $9.97 (down from $19.95).
4. Revlon Colorstay Velour Stick, $9.97 (down from $19.95).
5. Sukin Super Greens Detoxifying Facial Scrub, $7.47 (down from $14.95).
6. Maybelline Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner Retractable Pencil - Magnetic Mauve 125, $6.97 (down from $13.95).
7. La Roche-Posay Anthelios XL Ultra-Light Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF50+, $22.29 (down from $29.95).
8. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, $6.97 (down from $13.95).
9. Maybelline City Bronzer & Contour Powder, $8.47 (down from $16.95).
10. QV Intensive Cleanser, $17.69 (down from $23.92).
11. Nivea Body Nourishing Lotion, $3.99 (down from $7.99).
12. Revlon Volcanic Stone Facial Roller, $7.47 (down from $14.95).
13. Nude by Nature Satin Liquid Lipstick, $11.47 (down from $20.95).
14. Revlon Skinlights Face Glow Illuminator Sunrise Luster, $12.47 (down from $24.95).
15. L'Oreal Infallible 24 hour Liquid Foundation, $15.97 (down from $31.95).
16. Sukin Hydrating Body Lotion Pineapple & Coconut, $7.47 (down from $14.95).
17. L'Oreal Wake Up And Glow Blush 01 Lifes A Peach, $14.97 (down from $29.95).
18. Maybelline Master Chrome Metallic Powder Highlighter - Molten Gold, $9.97 (down from $19.95).
