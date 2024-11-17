LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The $24 bronzing drops I rate for radiant skin in seconds.'

If there's one product that's absolutely everywhere in 2024, it's bronzing drops. From the cult OGs to cheap and cheerful dupes — they're popping up everywhere. And for good reason. They're serious multi-taskers and the easiest way to nab an instantly radiant complexion.

However, while there are some really good ones out there, there are also some really… not great ones, too.

But that's why you've got us to help wade through what's worth spending your pennies on. And our friend and beauty expert Leigh Campbell might've just found the best affordable option you can grab at the chemist.

Watch: Speaking of Leigh Campbell, here's the time she tried the viral diamond lips hack on You Beauty podcast. Post continues below.

On a recent episode of You Beauty, she told Kelly McCarren, "I went overseas and as soon as I got back, I ran to Priceline because I missed Revolution — I'd bought a lot of it while I was away. Actually, I've talked about all the best beauty products I bought when I was overseas, but one of the only things available in-store here is Revolution Bright Light Bronzing Drops."

"It's not a sparkly or glittery formula — it's more of a diffused light. I would almost say it has a matte finish. It's not chalky, powdery or yucky — it's velvety and wears beautifully on the skin."

Instantly radiant skin in seconds? Yes, please.

*Sprints to Priceline.*

Described on the Priceline website as "an instant drop of radiance," the multi-tasking customisable drops are a sheer tint formula that can be used in a variety of different ways for an "effortless summer glow in seconds."

So, what do you do with it? How do you wear it?

As Leigh shared, "I have mixed this into moisturiser and my serums and applied it to my chest when I want to make my skin look a little more radiant. I've mixed it into a foundation, you could also use it as a cream contour — there are so many different ways to use it! However, I would never mix it into my sunscreen because that is not allowed."

Obviously, you should never mess with SPF formulations because it can make them less effective — so sunscreen always goes on by itself, yeah?

The bronzing drops come in two different shades — 'Spiced Tan', which is recommended for bronzing deeper skin tones, and 'Scorched Light', recommended for bronzing lighter/medium skin tones.

Listen: Want to get the whole episode in your ears? Listen below.

Um, we'll take five.

"I want to marry Revolution. It's such a great affordable brand," shared Leigh.

In fact, if you're a regular Youbie you'll know this isn't the first time Leigh has recommended Revolution — so you know it's gotta be good!

Recently, she also recommended the Revolution Eye Bright Concealer Deep Tan, $16.

So, there you have it! If you're looking to dip your (perfectly manicured) toes into the glow drop game but don't want to drop a heap of money, check this one out and try it for yourself.

Looking for more beauty goodness? Listen to our daily beauty podcast You Beauty or read more beauty articles here.

And if you want more recommendations from Leigh Campbell, check out some of her recent articles below:

Have you tried glow drops before? What's your favourite brand? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram/@leighacampbell.