LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'My favourite cheap fragrances that smell anything but.'

I love perfume. LOVE it.
I look forward to my morning ritual of selecting which scent to wear that's going to help me feel like who I want to 'be' that day.
I could never have one signature fragrance because my taste is as eclectic and erratic as my personality. Or should I say… personalities?
But in news that will surprise no one, perfume can be pretty bloody pricey.
I have very precious bottles of Tom Ford scents and Creed perfumes (which I store fastidiously in a dark, cool cupboard), but I also have plenty more affordable fragrances that I adore, too.
This week Mamamia contributor, Soaliha Iqbal, shared her favourite perfumes that smell 'spendy' but have a 'savey' price tag. I got FOMO, of course, so I headed to my scent stash to dig out my most-loved fragrances that don't cost $300 or more.
In fact, they're all under $100.
Aromantik Tropique Narcotique Natural Perfume Oil, $85.
I came across this Aussie fragrance brand about five years ago and have since taken at least one with me every time I travel. I love that they're concentrated oils in a handy roller ball, the scent lasts for ages, and the labels are little works of art. I will never, ever tire of the smell of jasmine, gardenia and coconut. It's so lush.
Designer Brands Soleil, $12.99.
Perhaps the first beauty brand to offer 'inspired by' products, Designer Brands has a huge selection of scents, all under 20 bucks a pop. Soleil smells like a summer holiday married a French bakery, in the most delicious and not at all sickly way.
The Perfume Company Fig and Olive Perfume Spray Concentrate, $59.50.
If you're a long-time listener of You Beauty you might recall me speaking about this scent a few years back. It's the one I discovered when I literally stopped a woman walking down the street to sniff her and ask her what it was. It's still in the top five of my whole collection.
Aerre Joshua Tree EDP, $49.
Aerre has gained massive popularity in the past year or so for its affordable fragrances that smell similar to super-expensive scents.
Comparable to the cult Le Labo's Santal 33, their perfumes are long-lasting and the packaging is chic and minimal (instead of being a 'dupe' bottle).
Fragrance Artisans Versatile Sea, Sud & Sun, $99.
Have you ever read a perfume name that immediately takes you to a place in your mind? This one nails it. Made in France, this roll-on scent features neroli which can be a polarising note, but I'm a big fan. The addition of sea salt makes it fresh and light, just like an ocean-side holiday.
Feature image: Supplied/Leigh Campbell.