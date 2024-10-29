LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'My favourite cheap fragrances that smell anything but.'

I love perfume. LOVE it.

I look forward to my morning ritual of selecting which scent to wear that's going to help me feel like who I want to 'be' that day.

I could never have one signature fragrance because my taste is as eclectic and erratic as my personality. Or should I say… personalities?

But in news that will surprise no one, perfume can be pretty bloody pricey.

Watch: Here's how to make perfume last all day long. Post continues below.

I have very precious bottles of Tom Ford scents and Creed perfumes (which I store fastidiously in a dark, cool cupboard), but I also have plenty more affordable fragrances that I adore, too.

This week Mamamia contributor, Soaliha Iqbal, shared her favourite perfumes that smell 'spendy' but have a 'savey' price tag. I got FOMO, of course, so I headed to my scent stash to dig out my most-loved fragrances that don't cost $300 or more.

In fact, they're all under $100.

I came across this Aussie fragrance brand about five years ago and have since taken at least one with me every time I travel. I love that they're concentrated oils in a handy roller ball, the scent lasts for ages, and the labels are little works of art. I will never, ever tire of the smell of jasmine, gardenia and coconut. It's so lush.

Perhaps the first beauty brand to offer 'inspired by' products, Designer Brands has a huge selection of scents, all under 20 bucks a pop. Soleil smells like a summer holiday married a French bakery, in the most delicious and not at all sickly way.

If you're a long-time listener of You Beauty you might recall me speaking about this scent a few years back. It's the one I discovered when I literally stopped a woman walking down the street to sniff her and ask her what it was. It's still in the top five of my whole collection.

Aerre has gained massive popularity in the past year or so for its affordable fragrances that smell similar to super-expensive scents.

Comparable to the cult Le Labo's Santal 33, their perfumes are long-lasting and the packaging is chic and minimal (instead of being a 'dupe' bottle).

Have you ever read a perfume name that immediately takes you to a place in your mind? This one nails it. Made in France, this roll-on scent features neroli which can be a polarising note, but I'm a big fan. The addition of sea salt makes it fresh and light, just like an ocean-side holiday.

Want more fab fragrances that are kind to your bank balance? Click below to read about Soaliha's favourites.

Feature image: Supplied/Leigh Campbell.