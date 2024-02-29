'I'm a beauty writer in my 50s and this $10 bronzer works better than my favourite $82 one.'

I love a good contouring product just as much as the next beauty lover — and (in my opinion) you can't get any better than the hyped-up Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick in the shade 'Biscuit'.

It's creamy and blends like an absolute dream, with do-good skincare ingredients and a beautifully natural, dewy finish. But at $82 a pop, that little stick of definition better start making me breakfast in bed, too. Because while I love the formula (and the brand!), it's seriously spendy.

No matter how great it looks on my skin (the definition!), I just can't bring myself to drop over eighty bucks on it when I have to re-stock. (Cozzie livs, people).

The good news? I've found a substitute that I actually prefer — and best of all, it's stupidly affordable.

It's $10 — but you actually get three products in one. Yes, three!

You get a contour stick, a bronzer stick and a highlighter stick, which equates to just over 1/25th the cost of the Westman Atelier.

Now, I know what you're thinking: surely it can't perform as well as the expensive one.

But, friends: it's good. Really good.

It's the OXX Cosmetics 3 Pack Contour Kit for $10 from Kmart — and it's my new go-to.

Image: Supplied. Image: Supplied. While they come in similar componentry, the OXX packaging does not feel as luxe and weighty as the pricier Westman Atelier one.

There's no disputing the Westman Atelier packaging is high-end — but that's not the part I'm putting on my face.

It's also worth noting that you actually get more product in the OXX bronzer, which is another bonus in my book.

Placed next to each other, you'll notice the OXX in the shade 'Latte' is a pale coffee colour. The Westman Atelier version in 'Biscuit' is more of a cool-beige coffee shade. They're very close in shade but the Westman Atelier one is ever so slightly cooler-toned compared to the OXX.

Image: Supplied. Image: Supplied. If you're someone who is looking for a hybrid makeup x skincare product that also offers do-good ingredients, then the Westman Atelier is going to win hands down. It features ingredients such as jojoba oil to help hydrate and nourish the skin. However, for me — skincare ingredients in my contour isn't a make-or-break. (I have a pretty solid skincare base down-pat for gorgeous and glowy makeup).

When taking a closer look at the ingredients in the OXX product, it also fared very well in terms of quality. I always like to use the Paula's Choice ingredient checker just to be sure, and of the 13 ingredients listed, nothing fell into the 'nasty' category. In fact, two are listed as 'best', nine are 'good' and only two were 'average'.

In terms of how it feels on the skin, it's beautifully blendable and lightweight.

Here's a snap of me wearing it:

Image: Supplied. Image: Supplied. In fact, there are so many great products in this Kmart range that punch well above their weight — and I have happily incorporated so many of them into my collection over the last 12 months. For $80, I can get their three-pack contour kit as well as a primer, foundation, concealer, powder, blush, eyeshadow, lip liner, lipstick, lip oil, brow soap, brow pencil and setting spray — and I will get some change back. So, there you have it! If you're looking for a savey option that pulls its weight, give it a whirl!

