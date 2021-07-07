All of this year's major celebrity hair transformations in one place.

We love a good celebrity hair transformation. Can't get enough of them. And while we haven't had a whole load of action over the past year (cause, pandemic), these past few months have seen a whole wave of fresh celebrity hair looks we wanna copy.

From the death of Ariana Grande's famous ponytail to Rihanna's sleek cropped 'do and Gigi Hadid's surprising new hue, we're feeling pretty darn inspired for our next in-salon appointment.

Watch: Here's five easy ways to lift your hair game. Post continues below.

Here, we've rounded up the best celebrity hair transformations we can't get enough of right now.

Ariana Grande.

Did you see this? Her iconic ponytail - GONE. We're not crying, you're crying.

The singer recently shared a snap on Instagram Stories of her new lob haircut - and then deleted it shortly after (??).

Wearing a fuzzy red bucket hat, Ariana Grande's noticeably shorter 'do was styled smoother, with the ends flicked up and skimming her collarbone.

Take a look:

The singer was seen sporting long braids as early as last month, so her new sleek tapered pixie cut would have to be one of her biggest transformations yet. And we're all about it.

Anyone else have an inkling there's might be some new music paired with this grungy cut?

Sigh. Let a girl dream...

Gigi Hadid.

Gigi Hadid has had ALL of the crazy transformations over the past year or so, becoming a mum to daughter Khai with singer Zayn Malik. She's also very recently ditched her signature blonde hair for a bold red hue. The inspiration behind her new colour? Apparently it came from actress Anya Taylor-Joy in hit Netflix show The Queen's Gambit.

And yes, it's real!

The model shared her new 'do on Instagram, captioning the post "Surprise". She also documented the entire process on her Instagram Stories, captioning one of the slides: "She is dedicated to everyone responsible for The Queen's Gambit."

Sophie Turner.

Sophie Turner got one of those 70s-esque, cool-girl fringes, and now we want to get a fringe again for the 362nd time this year.

She recently shared an Instagram Story showing off her new face-framer with the caption, "Ya gal's bang'd up."

And would ya just look at this:

Image: Instagram/@sophieturner

We reckon the eye-skimming style perfectly compliments her long hair, framing her face perfectly without looking too heavy or dramatic. Whatta vibe.

*Reaches for scissors*.

Selena Gomez.

You guys, Selena Gomez is now blonde. Different!

After sporting her signature brunette locks for years, the singer recently showed off her new, bleach-blonde hairstyle on her Rare Beauty Instagram Stories. And it looks gewd.

Image: Instagram/@rarebeauty

She captioned the shot "New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now 💓."

And for those of you thinking it's a wig (we get it, celebs can be tricky buggers), celebrity hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri from Nine Zero One Salon, have confirmed that it is in fact, the real deal.

"We’ve been doing Selena’s colour for over a decade now. She typically keeps it pretty natural, but this time she went for a big change. This blonde is unique to her as we had to make sure there was an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone. It’s an edgier look and perfect for summer," they said in a statement.

Elizabeth Moss.

Elizabeth Moss has taken a leaf out of Rihanna's book, trading her trademark shoulder-length Handmaid's Tale hairstyle for a '90's-inspired chop. And we're all about it.

She posted her drastic hair transformation on Instagram, showing off a cropped brunette pixie for her new role in Shining Girls.

Winona Ryder, is that you?

Lana Condor.

We've spotted quite a few pastel hair colour changes this year (hey Chrissy Tiegen and Demi Lovato), but Lana Condor's fairy floss hue would have to be our fave.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress switched up her usual dark hue for this fun, fresh look a few months back - and we still can't stop staring.

It looks SO. DAMN. GOOD.

Ana de Armas.

Ana de Armas quite possibly won the award for the post-breakup chop after her split from Ben Affleck earlier this year.

The Knives Out actress switched up her usual shoulder-length hairstyle for this brand new French-girl bob - so chic, no?

To shake things up even further (omg Anna, calm down sweetie), she added a cute eyebrow-grazing fringe into the equation, and we officially want to take this photo to our hairstylist.

Which is your favourite celebrity hair transformation? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram/@lanacondor; @arianagrande; @gigihadid.





