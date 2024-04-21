Cardigans are back, people. Here are the best ones to shop.

If you asked me to write a love letter to any clothing item, I would address a 10-page handwritten note to the cardigan. Not just because they are incredibly cosy and comfortable, but because they're the ultimate trans-seasonal staple.

For so long we've linked cardigans to brooding writers who sit in dark rooms surrounded by coffee mugs, but over the years, they have become so much more.

The typically conservative piece is now considered cool and chic, and can be worn all year round with whatever bottoms you fancy. We can credit brands like The Row, or celebs like Katie Holmes for making the knit on trend again, but if you ask me, I don't think it ever went out of style in the first place.

We've seen women wear it off the shoulder or with the buttons undone, exposing their decolletage to give off a more sensual vibe. Then we've seen others throw it on top of a pair of jeans and call it a day.

Both looks, despite being so different, look equally chic.

So, without further ado, let's get into the cardigans I've been loving so far, ranging from long to short.

Image: Best & Less. COS Short-Sleeved Linen-Blend Cardigan, $115. Image: Best & Less. Image: COS. Country Road Brushed Crop Cardigan, $199. Image: Country Road, The Iconic. At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission. Feature Image: Instagram @aimeesong/katiesfitz.