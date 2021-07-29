'I have a flat pancake bum, and I tried to find jeans that actually work on me.'

My name is Katie, and I'm a lifetime member of the flat-ass society.

Hi Katie.

For as long as I've had the ability to look at my rear in the mirror, I've known that there is precisely nothing to write home about back there.

No peachiness, no lift, no juicy little booty to help me look like anything other than an ironing board from behind.

Which is why I am on a mission, not to change the shape of my body by any drastic measures (because boo diet culture), but instead to outsource the work entirely to one pair of magical jeans.

Is it even possible? WHO KNOWS. But I'm willing to put my butt on the line to find out.

Watch: Mamamia Reviews Non Family Friendly Fashion. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

In order to get the best bang for my buck, I obviously googled really important things like: 'best bum jeans' and 'jeans for pancake asses'. And it led me to two important discoveries:

1. To achieve any kind of ass-lift, one must only buy jeans with butt pockets.

2. The internet believes that the best jeans that create a juicy peach have a literal star stretched across the crack.

...I'm not kidding. Here it is:

Absolutely not. Image: Mamamia + Stoned Immaculate.