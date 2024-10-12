'I get so many compliments on this bag — and it was only $18.'

I… am a bag lady.

I try not to buy every bag I like, I really do. I always fight to resist, I rage against my very soul not to purchase yet another crossbody or carry-all.

But I've never been very good at self-discipline, and mostly my approach veers more towards, "F*ck it, why not?" than, "Girl… ANOTHER ONE?"

And that's how I found myself in possession of another new number recently, and the first thing I want you to know is that even though it was only $18 — truly a steal — I ummed and I aaahed for quite a while, standing there in the store. Because I am also guilt-ridden about buying things I don't need (and yes, I am self-aware enough to know I don't actually NEED more bags). But that's a story for another day.

But I have never felt more justified in parting ways with 18 bucks as I did when the compliments starting rolling in.

Watch: Leigh Campbell explains the 'wrong shoe theory'. Post continues below.

"Cute bag," said my server when I took myself to brunch that weekend and popped my new beauty on the table (what? I don't want it on the ground, omg).

"I really like your bag!" said my mum, when I popped over the other night.

"Omg I love your bag, WHERE did you get it??" asked my bestie when we went for coffee.

And friends, I got it the same place I buy all my cheap-but-good stuff.

The shop I've held dear to my heart for years, and likely will for years to come.

Kmart.

The thing is, though, this isn't just a cute bag. Or just a cheap bag, frankly. Nevermind the fact that it's a pretty damn spot-on dupe for the $3,500 Loewe Bucket Bag — the canvas and brown leather bucket bag is prepping for its moment as this season's must-have.

The Loewe Balloon Bucket Bag (left) and the Kmart Bucket Bag. Image: Marais; Kmart.

If you haven't heard, ~fashion people~ have decreed that we're *checks notes* moving away from heavy black bags now that winter's dunzo for another year (makes sense), and sliding into fresher, lighter-shades territory — and brown leather is taking centre stage.

The mix of clean, casual canvas with luxe brown leather (vegan or otherwise) detailing that designers are favouring now the weather's warming up brings an even more laid-back vibe. BUT, it's still sophisticated enough to be perfect for brekkie with your bestie (I can personally attest to this), or sipping Aperol spritzes as the sun sets. (Also… with your bestie, because who else would you want to do that with?)

My current favourite bag. Image: Supplied.

I've styled this bag with everything from my favourite denim dress and sneakers, to a sporty (haha I don't do sports) oversized tee-runners-bike-shorts combo, and even a black linen midi and chunky sandals for something a little more elevated when going out to dinner.

It hits every time. It's my new obsession. I might buy seven or eight.

Anyway, enough yapping, here she is: the Kmart Canvas Bucket Bag, $18.

And if you're not vibing this *particular* low-cost beauty? That's cool! Here are a few more similar classic bucket bags, in spring and summer's lighter shades, at varying price points (something for everybody!).

Best bucket bags to buy now.

Image: Charles & Keith.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: Target.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: Zara.

Alix Nicholson is Mamamia's Senior Weekend Editor. For more, follow her on Instagram or TikTok.

Feature image: Supplied.