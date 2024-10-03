We've found the best brown bags you'll want to use all summer.

ICYMI, brown bags are the new black.

Although we may have once associated the hue with cooler months, the beauty of investing in a brown bag is that it's a transeasonal wardrobe staple that basically goes with any outfit.

Paired with oatmeal linen and brown sandals? Stunning. Jeans and a white tee? Amazing. An elegant black dress? Absolutely gorgeous.

So, we've searched far and wide to source the most stylish and versatile brown bags in a variety of materials, shapes and sizes.

Watch: Inside Mia Freedman's wardrobe — crossbody bags. Post continues below.

Whether you're after a spacious tote, sleek crossbody, cute top-handle or elegant hardware clasp bag, you'll find your dream match (or matches, because you deserve more than one) here — for summer and beyond.

The best brown bags for summer 2024.

Image: ASOS.

Image: Country Road.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: July.

Image: ASOS.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: Myer.

Image: Country Road.

Image: ASOS.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: David Jones.

Juju & Co Logan Tote in Cognac, $240.

Image: The Iconic.

Valentino Dejavu RE Buckle Detail Saddle Crossbody Bag in Brown, $270.

Image: ASOS.

Feature image: July/Oroton.