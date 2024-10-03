We've found the best brown bags you'll want to use all summer.

ICYMI, brown bags are the new black.
Although we may have once associated the hue with cooler months, the beauty of investing in a brown bag is that it's a transeasonal wardrobe staple that basically goes with any outfit.
Paired with oatmeal linen and brown sandals? Stunning. Jeans and a white tee? Amazing. An elegant black dress? Absolutely gorgeous.
So, we've searched far and wide to source the most stylish and versatile brown bags in a variety of materials, shapes and sizes.
Whether you're after a spacious tote, sleek crossbody, cute top-handle or elegant hardware clasp bag, you'll find your dream match (or matches, because you deserve more than one) here — for summer and beyond.
The best brown bags for summer 2024.
ASOS Glamorous Large Woven Tote Bag in Tan, $67.
Country Road Double Zip Handle Crossbody Bag in Tan, $149.
Oroton Cinder Mini Baguette in Barn Red, $399.
July Juliette Soft Fold Crossbody in Whiskey, $165.
ASOS Design Top Handle Crossbody Bag in Brown, $55.
Basque Ajay Zip Top Tote Bag in Tan, $90.97 (usually $129.95).
Staud Mini Moon Bag, $308 (usually $440).
Forcast Amelia 2 Way leather Bag, $179.99.
Mimco Patch Leather Mini Tote Bag in Caramel, $399.95.
Heritage Leather Shopper, $299.
ASOS Design Curved Base Shoulder Bag in Chocolate, $38.
Sancia The Jesolo Bag in Espresso, $449.
Aje. Nova Crossbody Logo Strap, $325.
Juju & Co Logan Tote in Cognac, $240.
Valentino Dejavu RE Buckle Detail Saddle Crossbody Bag in Brown, $270.
Feature image: July/Oroton.