LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'This $10 eyebrow pencil is the secret to better brows.'

Brow products can be confusing. Exhausting, even. There's just so much out there (pomades! pencils! gels! tinted gels! pens!), so when you find something that (kind of) does the job, you'll tend to just stick to it so you don't have to confront a dizzying array of packed shelves.

We get it! Goodness.

But sometimes we run out of our favourite formula, decide it's never really worked for you (enter: brow blindness) or it *gasps* rudely gets discontinued and sent to beauty heaven — and we have to start from scratch.

For times like this, we lean into our friends Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren from the You Beauty podcast to tell us exactly what they'd recommend.

And this week, Leigh dropped a recommendation we just can't ignore.

Because it's $10 and she said it's the perfect brow product.

"My Savey was under $10 when I bought it. It is the NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil Eyewear in the shade 'Chocolate'. I bought it on Amazon, and strangely it is $9.99 on some shades, and then goes up to $16 in other shades."

This is usually dependent on the popularity of the shade, but as Leigh said — you can get NYX in many different stores (you can even grab it at the chemist!).

"It has over 33,000 ratings on Amazon and 4.5 stars," she said.

"It's really fine, like pencil, but waxy, not too kind of powdery and has a spoolie at the other end."

We love a spoolie!!

Here's what it looks like:

On Amazon, it's described as a "creamy, high-pigmented formula" that can be used to define and soften edges for a natural-looking finish. It also claims to be super precise, coating even the finest hairs — and according to Leigh, it does just that.

"I love it. I tend to have a lot of eyebrow pencils. They're a bit like bobby pins to me. I kind of have them everywhere and then I lose the lid of the spoolie (or sometimes I accidentally lose the lid off the other end and it snaps). So I've just got 1,000 eyebrow pencils — some really expensive ones that I also love. But I often reach for this guy," said Leigh.

Want to listen to the full episode? You can get it in your ears below.

"I restocked him pretty recently, which is why he reminded me that he's cheap and so good for filling in your brows. There's a whole bunch of shades, it's not just for dark brows." she said.

"It's great. It's a good brow pencil. It's a savey and I love it."

On Amazon, one review reads: "You cannot get a better pencil for the price, and this is the perfect shade."

"My favourite eyebrow product. Seems to last longer than most pencils. Colour is perfect, works well," another comment read.

If you're on the lookout for a new brow pencil and don't want to drop a heap of money — look no further!

Feature image: Leigh Campbell.