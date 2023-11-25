The best British psychological dramas you'll find on streaming.

Over the past 12 months I think I've binge-watched every British psychological drama/thriller there is to watch on both streaming and commercial television.

There's something gritty and raw about the way the Brits do drama, and the psychological element is always portrayed in a way that feels like it could happen to you. As twisted and wild as the plots may be, British drama feels real, unlike its American counterpart, which can feel a bit too... polished.

Turns out, the rest of the Mamamia team are on the British drama train too, and so we bring you a selection of the best series you'll want to watch in one sitting.

Apple Tree Yard, Apple TV.

Image: Apple TV. Image: Apple TV. When I first started watching Apple Tree Yard, I didn't realise it was based on a book of the same name (which I will intend to find and read) and had no idea what it was about. Within ten minutes, I was hooked. It's an erotically charged psychological thriller that sees a respected female scientist, played by Emily Watson, make a big mistake, leading to shocking consequences. It's Brilliant. I've watched it twice, and you should too.

Image: Stan.

An obsession/stalker series with a twist. Trauma sees two fathers from very different backgrounds go head to head, after one man’s son dies under the care of the other man - a surgeon.

The first man blames the second man and becomes obsessed with destroying his life. It's a classic tale, and one that is superbly done.

Poldark, Amazon Prime.

Image: Amazon Prime. Image: Amazon Prime. "I started watching Poldark, and I am obsessed. I began binging it a few weeks ago and I have absolutely torn through it. It's a period drama, it's got romance, it's got betrayal, it's got drama - and Aidan Turner is *chef kiss* gorgeous in it," - Alex Anastassiou, Mamamia's Social Lead.

Image: Stan. Image: Stan. "This is British psychological drama at its best. Characters you can relate to with a storyline that's also true to life, despite the secrets, lies and revelations. This one takes you deep into the mind of Dr Foster who you'll simultaneously cheer for and grimace at. Devoured it. Twice," - Isabella Ross, Mamamia's Senior News Writer.

Image: Netflix

Obsession is a twisted story of... obsession, leading to shocking consequences. You will have to suspend a bit of disbelief to get into it, but once you do, you'll be hooked. Full of sexy scenes (that you'll have mixed feelings about for reasons that'll become clear when you watch it),

Obsession's appeal is certainly in its sordidness.

Image: Netflix. Image: Netflix. A true psychological thriller, The Stranger is not for background viewing. You'll need to focus to keep up with the twists, turns and multiple subplots, but you'll be glad you did. This one keeps you guessing while making you think about the nuisances of the human psyche as you do.

Image: Stan

Angela Black presents a clever and nuanced take on domestic abuse and coercive control, and combines that with a very British psychological narrative of secrets and lies and not knowing who to trust.

The lead character is played by Joanne Froggatt, who also starred in Liar - another British psychological drama that centres around a potential date rape.

Image: Stan

Happy Valley is a complex crime/drama hybrid based on a no-nonsense police sergeant (also a grandmother), whose past trauma informs her current police work. There is so much depth to the characters and stories.

"The female lead in Happy Valley is brilliant. Gritty UK police drama, the human condition in all its flawed glory. LOVE SO MUCH." Sunny Blasket, Mamamia's Sales Manager.

Image: Netflix

All I can say about Behind Her Eyes is that you WILL NOT see the ending coming. Even if you think you have it nailed, trust me, you don't. This one is also based on a book of the same name and it is wild.

Dark Money, Amazon Prime.

Image: Amazing Prime

Dark Money explores the fallout after a young up-and-coming actor is sexually abused by a filmmaker, and the ripple effect when his parents accept a large sum of money to keep quiet.

It's hard to imagine yourself making a similar decision, but Dark Money opens your eyes to devastating consequences, not only of child sexual abuse, but the abuse of power generally, and where money fits into it all.

