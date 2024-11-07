'Hear me out, you can absolutely wear the boxer short trend. Here are the best pairs.'

In hindsight, we should all be thanking our Covid lockdown years for one thing: making the most casual clothes cool.

Post-lockdown, we've seen a major shift in the fashion space, now favouring pieces that are comfy enough to wear while binge-watching TV but stylish enough to wear to fashion shows.

From the revival of Havaianas and '90s sneakers to pyjama pants and oversized jumpers, casual is having a huge moment.

Now, there's another trend to add to this list: boyfriend boxer shorts.

Much like the striped pyjama pants (which we've previously covered here), this season's fashionable boxers are lightweight, breathable, feature stretchy waistbands and come in a variety of colours.

If you feel a bit dubious about wearing them, the key is to team them with more tailored pieces in your wardrobe, from blazers to trench coats. You can also team them with a tank top and an oversized collared shirt.

The same goes for your pick of shoes to complete your outfit. Adidas Sambas with boxer shorts? Yes. Chunky long boots? A hell yes. Kitten heels? So chic. Ballet flats? Absolutely. Flip flops? Perfection.

Read on for our complete guide on how to ace your boyfriend boxer look this summer and the best pairs to shop.

How to style boxer shorts.

For a traditional suiting look…

Pair your boxer shorts with a basic tank or white T-shirt, an oversized blazer, a classic brown handbag and sandals, pointed kitten heels or loafers for a clean office look.

For a quiet luxury look…

Wear your boxer shorts with an oversized shirt in a complementary hue, a light-coloured trench coat, ballet flats, gold accessories and sunnies.

For a casual weekend look…

On the days when you'll be doing nothing but heading to the beach, running errands, doing grocery shopping and lounging around, boyfriend boxer shorts are your best mate. Throw on your favourite tee or tank, slide into your Birkenstocks, pop on a cap and chuck on your sunnies.

Boxer shorts look particularly good with clashing hues so there's no need to overthink your colour scheme!





For a long lunch look…

You could really wear any of the above looks for a long lunch look but we love the idea of rocking up in a matching set. You can find boxer shorts with matching fitted or oversized shirts (think: head to toe in crisp blue and white stripes).

Now you know how to style boyfriend boxer shorts, it's time to add a few to cart. Scroll on for our roundup of the best ones to shop.

The best boxer shorts to buy.

