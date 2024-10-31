The one pair of boots every woman should own and exactly how to style them.

Thanks to our brand partner, Blundstone

If there's one thing I absolutely adore about fashion, it's footwear.

Shopping for good shoes encourages you to try new things, evolve your style and invest in quality pieces that will stand the test of time. It's something so many of us focus on when building our wardrobes, and it's a sentiment that stylists recommend too.

Enter the Blundstone boot. My social media feed has been full of women styling their iconic Blundstone boots with gorgeous dresses, flowy skirts, trusty jeans and more. Naturally, I felt inspired. So, I decided to get my hands on the boots and see what versatile outfits I could come up with.

The short answer? The options were endless.

I was toying between the #585 classic in rustic brown (a worldwide best-seller that has a soft leather lining) and the #1609 classic in antique brown, where the upper leather gets better with age. I ended up choosing the #585 in the classic series.

Taking all the fashion inspiration I could — from chatting with the Mamamia lifestyle team to watching countless videos on Instagram and TikTok — I then began to plan out some stylish outfits that would complement the boots.

Outfit one.

Image: Supplied.

I love dresses. They're great to wear for work, a nice date night or drinks with girlfriends — literally any occasion.

One of the dresses I always reach for in my wardrobe is a leopard print piece. I styled the dress with the Blundstone boots and a maroon bag, and immediately I felt chic yet casual.

Trying on all my trusty dresses, I realised that regardless of whether they are mini, midi or long in length, the ankle cut of these boots tends to match well — crisis averted.

Outfit two and three.

Image: Supplied.

A few months ago, one of the lovely women in the Mamamia office was wearing her black Blundstone boots with a long linen navy skirt, and I was immediately obsessed. I knew a flowy skirt went great with the black variety of boots, so I wanted to give it a go with my rustic brown ones.

To break up the brown in the boots, I paired them with a long white linen skirt and two simple linen tops. One of the options was a sage green cami, which I thought was perfect for the warmer temperatures on the horizon.

I then wanted to make sure this could be a versatile outfit in autumn too, so I tried on a classic blue linen long-sleeve shirt and was relieved to see each outfit looked great and was comfortable. Highly recommend.

Outfit four.

Image: Supplied.

You best believe I was excited to try out some winter-appropriate style with the boots. After all, I want my money's worth when it comes to any fashion item I invest in.

I decided to dress up the boots by pairing them with a good quality pair of flare white jeans, a cosy knit and my trusty trench. I figured the brown tones in the boots would work well with my coat.

This outfit will be a game-changer in the colder months, as I can mix and match it with different knits and sweaters in my wardrobe while still having a formula that works every time.

Outfit five.

Image: Supplied.

Last but certainly not least, there was the final outfit combo to style: the one and only… jeans and a nice top. It's a classic fashion formula that so many of us rely on when we're unsure of what sort of dress code to opt for. You can never go wrong with jeans, a nice top and boots.

These dark navy flare jeans are a go-to for me, and I wore a buttoned vest-style top, given that it's quite trendy at the moment. Paired with my Blundstones, I felt cool.

After pairing my Blundstone boots with so many different pieces from my wardrobe, I've realised just how amazing these shoes are as an investment.

These days, my biggest fashion focus is on dual comfort and style. Like so many other women, I'm done skimping on quality, comfort and durability.

Whether I'm wearing these boots to work, out shopping, hanging with friends or going for a nice walk, it's their timeless design that really stands out. And let's be real, the compliments don't hurt either!

So, if you're looking for some new shoes — or maybe you want to embrace the Black Friday sales or treat yourself to some Christmas gifting — then a good pair of boots is the best thing you can do for your wardrobe. Thank me later.

Shop the Blundstone Women's Classics range online, or find your nearest retailer.

Feature Image: Supplied.