The 11 books every woman should read in their 20s.

Your 20s is about finding yourself, making a lot of mistakes, and learning about the world around you.

It's the perfect time to pick up books by women who have been there before you, women who are going through the same thing, and women who have something to teach you.

Here are 11 books every woman in their 20s should read:

Such A Fun Age is Kiley Reid's debut novel about race, privilege and the lies we tell ourselves.

It follows the story of Alix Chamberlain, an affluent, white lifestyle blogger and mum to two-year-old Briar. And Emira Tucker, the young Black woman Alix hires as her nanny.

When Emira is accused of kidnapping Briar at a posh supermarket one night, she is left humiliated. And Alix becomes determined to make things right.

But the two women don't realise they have a connection that threatens to undo them both.

