This month we have a Reese's Book Club pick that's about to be turned into a TV series, an outback thriller for fans of The Dry, and a debut that's been described as The Devil Wears Prada meets Get Out.

Here are the 6 books everyone will be reading in June:

The Last Thing He Told Me is a Reese's Book Club pick and it will soon be adapted into a TV series starring Julia Roberts.

So, yep, there's going to be a lot of hype around this book.

Before Owen Michaels disappears, he manages to smuggle a note to his new wife, Hannah. The note simply says: PROTECT HER.

As Hannah's increasingly desperate calls to Owen go unanswered, his boss is arrested for fraud. Then Hannah realises Owen's 16-year-old daughter Bailey may hold the key to his true identity and the reason for his sudden disappearance.

Fans of Liane Moriarty and Celeste Ng will love this unputdownable thriller.

Matt Nable has been a fixture on Australian screens for decades now, starring in TV series like East West 101 and Bike Wars: Brothers in Arms.

Set in Darwin in the Summer of 1963, Still follows the story of Senior Constable Ned Potter who is investigating the murder of a woman whose body was found in the shallow marshland.

Fans of The Dry and Scrublands will find the next great read in Still.

Lisa Taddeo's non-fiction book, Three Women, became a global sensation when it was published in 2019.

Now she's releasing her first fiction book. Animal follows the story of Joan, an unforgettable anti-heroine, who transforms from prey to predator throughout the pages of the book.

Joan has spent a lifetime enduring the cruel acts of men. After a man kills himself in front of her, she flees New York City in search of Alice, the only person who can make sense of her past.

Then she unravels the traumatic incident she witnessed as a child and finally finds the power to strike back.

This is giving me serious Promising Young Woman and Gone Girl vibes.

Just looking at the cover of Taylor Jenkins Reid's new novel Malibu Rising makes me want to jump into the ocean for a refreshing dip and also to uncover some long-buried family secrets.

Set in Malibu in the summer of 1983, Malibu Rising follows the story of the famous Rivas family and all the drama that goes down at their annual end-of-summer party.

From one of Australia's most celebrated writers comes a story about the relationship between a mother and a daughter, and the fault lines between love and control.

When 16-year-old Karuna falls accidentally on purpose pregnant, her mother confines her to their fourteenth story housing commission flat.

As the due date draws closer, the question of who will raise the baby and who it will call Mum, festers between them.

The Other Black Girl has been described as The Devil Wears Prada meets Get Out.

The debut novel from Zakiya Dalila Harris follows the story of 26-year-old editorial assistant Nella Rogers, who is tired of being the only Black employee at Wagner Books.

When Hazel starts working in the cubicle next to her, Nella thinks she'll finally have someone who'll understand the microaggressions and isolation she experiences every single day.

Then a note appears on her desk: LEAVE. WAGNER. NOW.

The Other Black Girl is full of twists that will keep you guessing right up until the final page.

