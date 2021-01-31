The 3 books everyone will be reading in February.

Hello and welcome back to the support group for people who have too much to read and not enough time.

This month we have another Reese's Book Club choice, a locked room thriller, and a thriller that will give you serious Turpin family vibes.

Here are the three books everyone will be reading in February 2021:

Outlawed by Anna North.

Image: Hachette Australia.

Vox writer Anna North's Outlawed is unlike any book you've read before. It's a feminist western set in 1897.

At 17, Ada's life looks pretty good. She's just married the man she loves, and she's working as an apprentice midwife with her mother.

But after a year of marriage and no pregnancy, in a town where barren women are often accused of being witches and hung, Ada has to leave everything she loves behind to survive.

She goes on the run and joins up with the notorious "Hole in the Wall" gang and their charismatic leader known as the Kid.

When the Kid hatches a dangerous plan to create a better world for outcast women, Ada has to decide whether she's willing to risk her own life to create a better future for other women.

Fans of Hilary Mantel and Elizabeth Gilbert will find a new genre to love in Outlawed.

Girl A by Abigail Dean

Image: HarperCollins.

Abigail Dean's Girl A looks at what happens to a victim of a horrific crime long after the camera crews have packed up and gone home and their story is no longer front page news.

Lex Gracie has spent her adult life trying to forget what it was like growing up in her parents' 'House of Horrors'. But when her mother dies in prison, leaving her the family home, Lex is forced to confront what really happened to her and her siblings in their childhood.

Fans of Gillian Flynn and Emma Donoghue won't be able to put Girl A down.

Shiver by Allie Reynolds.

Image: Hachette Australia.

Shiver is the kind of thriller you can sink into and read in a day.

Set in the French Alps, Shiver follows Milla, a snowboarding champion, who reunites with a group of friends at a ski resort.

The five friends haven't seen each other since their mutual friend Saskia disappeared at the same resort 10 years earlier.

They soon realise they have no idea who really organised the reunion and how determined that person is to reveal their deepest, darkest secrets.

Fans of Lucy Foley and Ruth Ware won't be able to put down this page-turner.

