'I'm a fashion editor. Here are all the finds I'm snapping up early in the sales.'

Oh, it's a bad time to be a checkout.
Juuust in case you're not aware, we're coming into Sales Season, with Black Friday kicking off on November 29th and then rolling into Cyber Monday on December 2nd.
But lots of retailers have started the party early and are already offering significant markdowns — so if you need a dress for party season, or some chunky sandals to pair with all your summer outfits, this is your moment.
The Iconic is on sale now with 30 per cent off select pieces (but hurry, it ends soon!), P.E Nation's got up to 70 per cent off storewide, Wittner's offering early access to their Black Friday sale… and that's barely scratching the surface.
I like to keep a perennial wishlist of the styles I'm eyeing off so I'm ready to pounce once the sales hit. This year my focus is on pieces I'll get lots of mileage out of over summer: the perfect elevated flats, some chic black sunglasses, chunky gold earrings, and a few stylish dresses I can throw on and head out the door.
I've held off this long — so if you need me, no you don't; please respect my need to shop at this time.
(Just want to see the Black Friday deals? We've compiled a list of all the markdowns across fashion, beauty and lifestyle. You can also scroll to the bottom of this article for all the fashion deals in one place. And while you're at it, check out a stylist's guide to shopping the sales.)
Stylish summer dresses on sale now.
Atmos & Here Zarah Short Sleeve Denim Mini Dress, $69.99.
This is such a cool utility shape and it's a style you can easily dress up with heels or dress down with a crossbody bag and sneakers.
Aere Linen Button Detail Mini Dress, $105.
Aere's simple linen mini is so elegant in the colour of the moment, tomato red. I'll wear it with strappy sandals and gold jewels.
Sabo Astley Dress Hibiscus, $96.60.
A statement unto itself, I'll be trotting out this versatile mididress at picnics, kids' birthday parties and drinks with the girls.
Stylish separates on sale now.
Sabo Camino Sweater, $75.60.
Found: the perfect jumper for balmy summer evenings thanks to the open knit and on-trend collared neckline.
Nude Lucy Organic Denim Maxi Skirt, $105.
This is a staple piece I'll get so much wear out of this season right into Autumn. I'll style it now with a basic tank and a belt, then with knitwear as the weather cools down.
Dissh Emelia Chalk Satin Midi Skirt, $91.
I'm getting Zoe Kravitz vibes from this silky skirt. The 90s-inspired shape is so easy to style with an oversized tee.
Lee High Straight Crop Astra Fade, $90.
Ok, I don't want to alarm you but these might be the perfect high-waisted cropped jeans. Tell me I'm wrong.
Stylish accessories on sale now.
Luv Lou The Lakey, $100.
Everyone needs a great pair of sleek black sunnies. This pair by cult Aussie brand Luv Lou has been lurking in my cart for weeks.
Cendre Yvette Earrings, $64.40.
Thanks to Hailey Bieber I'm always in search of oversized gold earrings. These are a super chic option that won't break the bank.
Arms of Eve Serrano Gold Earrings, $53.40.
Elegant and festive and just so fun, these bejewelled hoops are an absolute bargain.
Nine West Mande, $74.97.
It's a big yes to these diamante sandals which I'll now be referring to as my "evening flats". Who needs heels when it's 32 degrees?
Wittner Apryl Black Leather Slingback, $139.30.
All the fashion girlies are wearing buckle flats and I'm finally getting in on the action with these cool leather slingbacks.
P.E Nation Training Day Cross Body Bag, $64.50.
If Pip Edwards says bum bags are cool, I'm on board. This one can be worn as a cross-body bag or around the hips, and it's just the right size for all my essentials.