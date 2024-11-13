A running tally of all the best Black Friday deals to add to your cart now.

Yes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are upon us.

While it's exciting to snag incredible deals during one of the calendar year's biggest discount periods, it can also bring absolute chaos because there are So. Many. Options.

Don't worry, we're going to help you.

In 2024, Black Friday sales officially kick off on November 29 and end on Cyber Monday, December 2, during which you can shop a wide range of brands across millions of items (think: Adore Beauty, The Iconic, Dyson, Sephora and Temple & Webster, just to name a few).

While this limits you to four days to snag all your bargains, you'll be glad to know some (most) retailers have already started offering discounts, which means now is the perfect time to head online and start adding to cart.

So, to help you prep for this year's shopping extravaganza, we've broken down all the details you need to know, rounded up all the retailers you should be keeping a close eye on and included a curated collection of the best offers we've already taken advantage of.

Happy shopping!

What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event known for its hugely discounted sales offered by retailers throughout one epic long weekend. It marks the start of the holiday shopping season and falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving in America, where it all started — and we've since adopted it here in Australia.

How big are Black Friday sales compared to other sale periods?

Simply put, Black Friday is HUGE, even compared to main events like Boxing Day, EOFY and Afterpay Day. You can save hundreds of dollars on items in every category, from beauty to fashion, homewares, furniture, appliances, technology and travel. Plus, it gives you the perfect opportunity to shop for all your Christmas gifts since it falls just before the festive season.

The best Black Friday deals in 2024.

Millions of products are on offer during the 2024 Black Friday sales, spanning from fashion to beauty, homewares, appliances and travel. Here's a full rundown of all the retailers offering discounts during Black Friday in 2024. Make sure to check back on this page as we'll be updating it regularly with all the best deals.

Best fashion retailers to shop for Black Friday 2024 deals.

The Iconic: 30 per cent off hundreds of items in their Iconic Frenzy.

White Fox Boutique: 25 per cent off sitewide.

City Chic: Up to 50 per cent off absolutely everything.

Net-A-Porter: Up to 25 per cent off.

Cotton On: Sign up for early access.

Modibodi: Up to 50 per cent off sitewide.

Myer: Huge savings across thousands of items.

Najo: Sign up for Black Friday early access.

STAX: Up to 70 per cent off sitewide.

Bonds: Sign up for Black Friday early access.

Showpo: Huge savings on almost everything.

Gorman: Further 20 per cent off storewide.

Boohoo: 40 per cent off almost everything.

Lee Jeans: Further 30 per cent off sitewide.

Oroton Outlet: 40 per cent off plus take an extra 25 per cent off.

Sunglass Hut: 20 per cent off selected styles.

Best beauty retailers to shop for Black Friday 2024 deals

Sephora: Up to 20 per cent off with a minimum spend.

Priceline: Save up to half price on hundreds of items in their Click Frenzy sale.

Adore Beauty: Up to 40 per cent off a huge range of beauty in their Adore Frenzy sale.

Naked Sundays: 30 per cent off storewide and 50 per cent off bundles.

FOREO: Up to 50 per cent off best-selling facial devices.

Mihan Aromatics: 30 per cent off storewide.

Vida Glow: Sign up for Black Friday early access.

Dyson: Up to 45 per cent off hair styling tools.

La Roche-Posay: 20 per cent off sitewide.

tbh SKincare: Sign up for Black Friday early access.

The Ordinary: 23 per cent off everything

Lovehoney: Up to 70 per cent off everything.

Best furniture, homewares and appliance retailers to shop for Black Friday 2024 deals

Temple & Webster: Up to 50 per cent off thousands of items.

Bed Threads: 20 per cent off everything and up to 35 per cent off Bedding Bundles.

Fazeek: Up to 50 per cent off almost everything.

Linen House: Up to 70 per cent almost everything.

Lounge Lovers: Up to 60 per cent off storewide.

Castlery: Save up to $550 off storewide.

Dyson: Up to 45 per cent off vacuums.

I Love Linen: 30 per cent off bedding and free pillowcases when you spend $200.

Best travel retailers to shop for Black Friday 2024 deals.

July: Save up to $200.

Samsonite: Up to 40 per cent off.

Red Balloon: Save 10 per cent on an incredible range of experiences.

Strandbags: Up to 40 per cent sitewide.

American Tourister: Up to 50 per cent off sale.

Monos: Up to 30 per cent off sitewide.

What we're already shopping in the Black Friday sales in 2024.

Feeling overwhelmed with choice? We understand. That's why we've compiled a curated collection of our favourite must-have items discounted during this Black Friday sale period.

Verali Clea Slingback Buckle Flats, $69.95 (down from $99.95).

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask 20g, $24.80 (down from $31).

Two x Wave Dinner Plates in Blue, $53.40 (down from $89, starting November 17).

Dyson Supersonic Origin, $449 (down from $549).

Boohoo Plus Check Shirred Midaxi Dress, $60 (down from $100).

La Fontelina Tablecloth, $176 (down from $220).

Coastal Cool Natural Timber Arched Full Length Mirror, $229.99 (down from $299).

Image: Temple & Webster.

French Flax Linen Sheet Set in Sage Stripe, from $248.50 (down from $355).

