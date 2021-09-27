Lots of products slid across my desk in September. But these are the 10 I keep putting on my face.

Every now and then someone (mum) enthusiastically (regrettably) requests I share some of the new beauty gear I've been trying out.

And with so many products launching every stinkin' day, I gotta say - there's nothing I enjoy more than feverishly spilling on what's *actually* good and worth your money.

Cause y'see, over the last month I've tested enough products for a small village of people. And there's some I've become intensely fond of.

So, sweet lambs. Here are some banger beauty products that launched in September 2021 - those that are definitely worth having on your radar/in your basket/on your face.

Image: Mecca

Hooly dooly she's pricey! But as a gal with sensitive (b*tchy) skin, who really struggles to incorporate vitamin A into my routine - I'm sold. In case you haven't heard of Susanne Kaufmann, it's an Austrian skincare brand that just hit Mecca - and it's all about sensitive skin (ME. IT'S ABOUT ME).

I'm trialling a few of the brand's products, including an uber nourishing night mask, but this is one of my favourites so far. It's formulated with retinyl palmitate - a gentle form of retinol that won't piss off your skin - as well as ascorbyl palmitate (vitamin C) and hyaluronic acid. My skin loves it.

Image: Naturim

If you weren't already aware, my obsession with lip balms is borderline problematic. I have at least 48 on the go at once. I even have a 'sofa' lip balm, in case that's a thing you were wondering.

ANYWAY. Naturim just dropped a whole heap of fancy nourishing, hydrating balms and they come in a whole heap of different shades/scents - like Jam, Lychee, Nectar, Petal and Camellia. My favourite colour is Clear because I'm basic. Shades aside, the formula is just so THICC and delightful! Like, it really hydrates your lips and *actually* lasts! Love when that happens.

Image: David Jones

Have you heard the news? Have you?! Glasshouse Fragrances is doing full-sized fragrances IRL! And I can't deal with having to choose which one to wear every morning.

But if I had to - Midnight in Milan would be up there as one of my faves. It's floral, without being too overpowering - there are notes of rose and jasmine getting around, with buttery saffron and a twist of moss on the side. Delightful stuff.

Image: Sephora

I'm a crazed fool when it comes to liquid eyeliner - love the stuff. Feel nakey without it. But to be honest - I've been in a bit of an eyeliner lull as of late. And it's not just because of lockdown - I just couldn't find one that I ticked all the boxes.

But this one from Natasha Denona is marvellous. It goes on like a dream, does not budge and I've got a real thing for the weight of the pen (it's weighty and makes Ms Shaky McHandington a little more steady).

Image: Sephora NZ

My poor face is riddled with red marks, because part of my lockdown job involves staring into a magnifying mirror on a weekly basis and tearing my skin apart ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ I spied this guy slinking across my desk one fine September morning, and knew I just had to try it - because Mr Murad is a wizard.

I've been spot-treating my scars and breakouts with this velvety-smooth treatment for the past couple of weeks, and I'm bloody psyched to see results. It's packed full of BHA and vitamin C and promises to reduce depth, texture and discolouration in eight weeks. So, stay tuned!

Image: Ethique

New Zealand brand Ethique launched a new lightweight face moisturiser called Quench, and it contains all the good moisture-loving stuff like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 - except it's in a STICK. And I kinda love it. Take that, slippery hands!

Image: Medik8

Does Medik8 ever take a break from launching new products? No. The answer is no.

Oxy-R Peptides is the latest kid on the Medik8 block, and if you struggle with pigmentation and dark spots, this could be your guy. Delightfully non-greasy and fast absorbing, it contains powerful skin brightening agents (ahem, oxy-R) to help control and prevent melanin production in the skin. The best part? It's sensitive skin-friendly.

Image: Mecca

Whenever I see an Isle of Paradise product shimmy it's cute way across my desk, I know I'm in for a good time. And this newbie is no exception. I'm usually not a fan of gradual self tanners (I always get nervous, cause streaky), but this delivers a beautiful even colour, it's fast-absorbing (just like a normal moisturiser) and is surprisingly rich.

It does have a little shimmer in it, too - so it would be a really nice option for when the weather warms up and you're not cooped up in lockdown at home in a pair o' trackies.

Image: Mecca

If you're a girl with eyes, this one's for you.

Hourglass has released a luxurious customisable eyeshadow collection made up of 40 different shades - and it's made me excited about doing my makeup again. You basically purchase the refillable five-pan palette ($24) and hand-pick the separate wee eyeshadows ($41 each) to build your own palette. I'm still having a play with colours, but I'm loving the concept!

Image: Esmi

Esmi's Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum is now getting around in an XL 100ml bottle - and what a time. Quick absorbing and hydrating as hell, the formula is dry skin's best friend. It's a serious goodie that'll last the distance - just make sure you snap it up quick, cause it's a limited edition kind of thing.

Have you tried any of these new launches yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Mamamia