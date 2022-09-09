'I'm a beauty editor and here are 8 products I recommend to my 60-year-old mum.'

As a beauty editor, I've given my lovely mum lots and lots of products over the years - it's one of the many little perks she gets from her favourite child (guys, it's me. I'm the favourite child).

Whatever isn't suitable for my face, I'll usually pass on to her, and she'll give them a whirl and then hit me with her honest thoughts.

And while she's collected quite the haul over the years - from makeup to skin and haircare - there are some consistent, tried-and-true goodies I always recommend she keeps in her beauty routine.

Because let's face it, the search to find the best products for mature skin can sometimes be a little... overwhelming.

With that in mind, I thought I'd share some of the skincare and makeup products I always recommend to my mum - the stuff she uses and loves, for good reason.

Image: Trinny London

Mum isn't big on foundation. Rarely wears it. A big part of this is because it's really hard to find a coverage that she actually likes. More often than not, she finds most foundations look "too much" on her skin, and always says they end up making her lines and pores way more visible.

After trying and loving it myself, I recommended Trinny London BFF Tinted Serum when it first launched a over a year ago - and she hasn't stopped using it since.

She likes that it's lightweight and hydrating on her skin - and loves the way it doesn't settle into creases or end up patchy.

It's now her go-to base for when she wants a little bit of coverage, but isn't keen on wearing anything too heavy or thick.

Image: Priceline

My mum is from Ireland, and No7 was always her chosen brand for skincare and makeup (Boots was her Mecca!) before she moved over to Australia.

So, when I told her the brand was making its way to Australia, the excitement was real.

And there's one particular product that's now become a staple in her routine: No7 Advanced Retinol Complex.

Now, just to give you a bit of a background - mum has had really meh experiences with retinol in the past. Her skin always ends up quite irritated - even when she's using something with a fairly low concentration.

So, after trying the popular No7 Advanced Retinol Complex myself (FYI this had a 100,000 person wait list when it launched in the UK) and finding it to be quite gentle on sensitive skin, I told her to give it a go.

Although it says 1.5 per cent complex - which sounds high - it actually contains 0.3 per cent retinol. The 'complex' part of the name means it's combined with other ingredients, like peptides, that help hydrate the skin.

Mum loves it because it's "lovely and silky, non-greasy and really moisturising" and has made a noticeable difference in the tone and texture of her skin - without too much irritation and flaking. Plus, it's pretty affordable.

Image: Teoxane

If you're already sorted on the retinol front, don't worry - because my mum has another skincare staple in her routine: Teoxane RHA Serum.

She loves this product. HEAPS. But it's pricey AF, so I feel really guilty for introducing her to it.

This cosmeceutical brand is actually owned by manufactures of dermal fillers, so when they came out with this skincare line a while back, I knew I had to get my hands on it. I tried it, and loved it - and instantly recommended it to mum.

When I asked her what she likes most about it, she said, "It's certainly pricey, but I've tried a lot of different products, and I feel this just works for my skin. It makes my (usually dry) skin feel hydrated, smoother and brighter."

Image: Adore Beauty

For reasons unknown, I have lips comparable to tree bark. So, any time I reach for a lip product, I want it to be super hydrating and nourishing.

Similarly to me, mum has 45 lip balms on the go, but is always in search of something with a tint that's still as hydrating as a lip balm. That's why I recommend this guy from Lanolips - and it's now her absolute favourite.

Image: Adore Beauty

If you're a gal with dry skin (hey, friend!), chances are you're already acquainted with La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermo-Cleanser. Yes? It's just the best.

The formula is beautiful - it has a lovely light and milky texture, and it's packed full of moisturising ingredients that are perfect for dry intolerant sensitive skin types (read: both mum and I!). No stripping. No tightness. No irritation. Just clean, soft skin.

Mum buys it in bulk!

Image: Adore Beauty

A beauty editor favourite, this is another (really bloody spendy) serum that I recommended to my mum. I remember how shocked she was at the price when I first told her about it - but then she tried it! And loved it! And now I've created a MONSTER.

But honestly, it's such a good hydrating, anti-ageing treatment. Combining 15 per cent vitamin C and one per cent vitamin E with ferulic acid, SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic is truly the gold standard. And I've tried maaaany serums.

The results when it comes to brighter, more even skin are just... *chef's kiss*.

Image: Trinny London

As mentioned before, mum isn't much of a makeup person - she usually opts for products that are fairly low-key, quick and easy to apply.

And when these Trinny London creamy stackable eyeshadow pots first launched, I knew they'd be right up her alley. And I was right. Obvs.

She now has a whole stack of different shades (her fave is 'soft neutral taupe') and finds them perfect for when she's going out.

The formula is really blendable and easy to apply with your fingers (you don't have to mess around with brushes), and it makes doing an eyeshadow look so quick and easy - just swipe on, blend and you're done!

Image: Beaute Pacifique

For me, this cream is on par with La Roche-Posay Cicaplast - which is HUGE (because I talk about it, like, every second day). SO, naturally I had to recommend it to my fellow dry-skinned gal.

It contains a high concentration of natural squalane and vitamin A, and the hydration actually lasts - goodness, it lasts.

It's fantastic for dry, chapped and damaged skin, and I love how it's not too greasy or sticky - you can even use it in the morning. It makes your skin feel soft and bouncy.

