'The beauty products I took with me on holiday to Europe and *actually* used.'

I come to you today blissfully ignorant of the fact that I'm in chilly Melbourne and not a warm, beachside town in Portugal.

Mere days ago I was walking around in heat so intense I was willingly using my little electric hand-held fan in public despite looking peak tourist.

Today, I'm currently hidden under two blankets working on whittling down my out-of-office inbox with Fred Again's 'Rooftop Live' blaring as I try to hold on to that post-holiday spark.

It's a tall order.

But fret not, because to really prolong any holiday sentiment, I'm going to tell you the four products I actually used and could not go without while gallivanting through seaside towns and cities so warm you could feel the heat through your sneakers.

Let's take off, shall we?

Beauty products to bring when travelling.

AB LAB Dewy-C SPF50+ Facial Sun Milk. Image: Adore Beauty.

First up, we have the AB LAB by Adore Beauty Dewy-C SPF50+ Facial Sun Milk 75mL.

AB LAB is Adore Beauty's own brand, featuring skincare and colour cosmetics that are fully Australian-made, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Born from expert knowledge, the brand aims to bring you the "best in beauty in a high-quality yet accessible format".

The Dewy-C Facial Sun Milk is a super lightweight formula that provides SPF50+ broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection while also amping up the glow with well-known goodies Vitamin C and Resveratrol.

With all of that considered I am happy to let you know that I actually used up a full bottle of this stuff while on holiday, I loved the formula that much.

It played well when I decided to wear makeup on top of it, and when I wore it on its own (which was more often than not), it didn't make me look overly oily.

*Always follow the directions for use. Reapply every two hours and after swimming, towelling and perspiring per directions. Keep in mind that sunscreen is only one part of sun protection so be sure to wear protective clothing, seek shade and avoid prolonged sun exposure.

Ultra Violette Sheen Screen SPF50 Lip Balm. Image: Adore Beauty.

Next up we have the Ultra Violette Sheen Screen SPF50 Lip Balm.

Ultra Violette has been iconic ever since launching in 2018, shouting from the rooftops the importance of sun protection to "future-proof your face."

Specialising in all things SPF, the brand now has a full range of products made to make you want to wear (and top up) your daily SPF. And this is where the Sheen Screen comes in.

The Ultra Violette Sheen Screen SPF50 Lip Balm, alongside its broad spectrum SPF 50 protection, is full of goodies like lanolin, cacao seed butter and shea butter to really hydrate your lips while still protecting them.

I took the shade 'Blow Out' abroad, and boy am I glad I did.

It was the perfect wash of colour that could pass both at the beach and at aperitivo hour.

I'm also the biggest sucker for mint-scented things (yes, I do love mint-choc ice cream), and the scent of this was perfectly (and refreshingly) minty.

The fact that it protected my lips from the sun was honestly a bonus.

Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray. Image: Adore Beauty.

Now for some haircare — time to introduce the Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray 200ml.

Pureology is a hair care brand that was founded in California with a mission to offer "transformative results that never come at the expense of you or your environment".

Think 100% sulphate-free, cruelty-free, organic, vegan formulas that can tackle your individual hair needs.

I've been a fan of Pureology for a long time (their Hydrate range is stunning IMO), so a bottle of my fave multi-tasking leave-in was a no-brainer to bring along.

About the product: The Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray has been designed to be your hair's best friend - it hydrates, protects from heat, controls frizz, strengthens and prevents split ends (to name a few uses) all while smelling absolutely delicious.

It contains coconut oil, olive oil, sunflower seed extract and a special AntiFade Complex designed to keep your colour fresh.

I really loved this spray because it was truly good for everything.

Detangling hair after the shower? Check. Protecting my dyed hair from the heat of the harsh sun? Check. Refreshing my hair and reducing frizz before dinner and multiple Aperol Spritzes? Check and check.

Goldfield & Banks SUNSET HOUR Perfume Travel Spray. Image: Adore Beauty.

Up next is the Goldfield & Banks SUNSET HOUR Perfume Travel Spray 10ml.

From the iconic Bohemian Lime to the sparkling new Mystic Bliss, I am thoroughly obsessed with Goldfield & Banks fragrances.

The brand is rooted in Australian botanicals, with each scent aligned to a specific location to truly highlight the beauty of the Australian landscapes.

Sunset Hour, the scent I took on my trip, is described as a "fun, fruity scent, with notes of mandarin, desert peach, jasmine, coconut and sandalwood" - perfect for a summer holiday.

Before I get to how much I loved the scent, let's talk about the volume.

From travel days to late nights hopping from bar to bar, this little 10ml travel vial (with its own little lid) was the perfect size to fit in my (yes, you guessed it) Uniqlo crossbody bag and my clear flight-friendly bag.

I was a bit worried I'd go through it in a couple of spritzes, but it confidently lasted the three-week trip.

As for the scent itself, it was the perfect feminine fragrance that suited any occasion I wore it — from hiking through Toledo to sitting on a beach in Lagos. What more could a girl want?

Final Thoughts

So there you have it — four products I actually used while on my European summer holiday that were actually incredibly useful rather than a waste of space in my checked luggage.

I'm off to plan my next trip!

