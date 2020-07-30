After you become a mum, self care is more important than ever.

Not because you need to look good. But because it gives you time to focus on yourself when the majority of your time is consumed by the tiny human you're raising.

Here's how life as a new mum looks according to your star sign. Post continues below.

We asked 32 mums for the beauty or body product they swear by since becoming a parent.

For some, it was concealer to hide the sleepless nights, while for others it was a moisturiser that they could use on both themselves and the baby. Here's what they had to say.

"No one warned me how dry my hands would get from the constant washing and scrubbing. I looked for ages to find a good one that came in a pump (important for one-handed dispensing). I'm in love with Hand Cream No. 1 by Savant Apothecary." - Kirby.

"For obvious reasons." - Samantha.

"Pretty self explanatory! It just makes me look and feel human. It’s the best concealer I’ve ever used." - Liz.

Image: Supplied.

"A good tinted moisturiser! My favourite is the Mac Lightful one but they stopped selling it in Australia a few years ago. I stocked up from a recent US trip. The Mecca Cosmetica one is really nice too but definitely thinner." - Caitlyn.

"They keep me looking alive(ish) with minimal effort." - Libby.

"They're quick, easy and the dew makes me look alive." - Amber.

"[It needs to be] something QUICK. In all honesty, it is probably my konjac sponge or the manicare makeup removal towel for at the end of the day." - Stephanie.

"This has been amazing for my tired mum skin." - Sinem.

"I started using Go-To Face Hero and I love it. I can really feel it has helped my dull skin and haggard sleep-deprived look." - Jess.

"Go To Face Hero for sure! Instant pick me up!" - Sophie.

"I add a tiny pump to my SPF and it gives my otherwise lacklustre skin a nice little glow." - Rochelle.

"To trick people into thinking you’ve holidayed on a tropical island instead of having a small child attached to you in a dark room for 12 hours a day trying to get them to sleep." - Lucy.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"Makes me look awake and gives me sun protection." - Em.

"For all those pram/carrier walks to get them to sleep." - Amanda.

" love that it’s a moisturiser and SPF in one." - Tia.

"[Because] I’ve aged so much since becoming a mum! To be honest, I never did much to my skin before being a mum. The joys of plenty of uninterrupted sleep and no stress is that your skin is naturally glowy." - Tia.

Image: Supplied.

"Under eye concealer, which I never used before having a kid. I’ve have been using Revlon on a recommendation from the You Beauty Facebook page - great price and I find it works really well for me." - Jess.

"They are pregnancy and breastfeeding safe and they actually make me feel more human since I stopped using all my other skincare." - Claudia.

"Hyraluronic acid to help fill in the lines and pep my skin up so it looks awake." - Kathryn.

"Everything Hyaluronic acid! Breastfeeding has dried my skin sooo much!" - Tash.

"I pop these on while feeding my newborn and feel like a new woman afterwards." - Amy.

"Brilliant for everything and everyone - I have one in every drawer, bag and car. I use it on my lips all the time, as well as cuts, grazes, splits and dry spots. It doesn’t wear off as easily as a lot of other products and is hydrating and protecting." - Elisa.

"Lansinoh nipple cream for lips, cuticles and dry bits everywhere!" - Kate.

"Brightens up my tired eyes!" - Bek.

"It’s a night's sleep in a bottle, so basically witchcraft." - Lucy.

"I used this once a week. It gives the the most golden glow and stays all week. Makes me feel human." - Lucy.

"Hands down for hydration and cleansing my makeup when I'm lazy." - Shireen.

"Jojoba has been a staple for me along with a weekly face mask of some sort for a bit of self care." - Samantha.

"The Sukin Intense Firming Sheet Mask and the Andalou Pumpkin Glycolic Mask." - Amanda.

"I wasn't much of a fan of it before but now it is my regular night cream." - Stephanie.

"Weleda Skin Food because I can use it on both of us. And Jojoba oil for the same reason." - Jessica.

"This scrub almost made my stretch marks completely disappear!" - Amy.

Feature image: Instagram/@sukinskincare @gotoskincare