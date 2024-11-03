LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The best beauty products I bought in Europe (that you can get here).'

In case you missed it I got back from Europe almost a month ago. I went on a holiday with my husband and preschooler for four weeks — it was a bit of a last hurrah before our kiddo starts big school and we're bound by the quarterly school holiday dates.

We spent our time in the UK, Spain and France, and you'd better believe I bought a whole bunch of beauty products in the name of tax-deductible research.

Not everything I purchased was worth writing home about, but I did find some winners. Add them to your list if you're planning an OS trip or buy them online.

We stayed with friends in London, and when I mentioned I was feeling really dry and itchy (which I assumed was from the flight) they explained that the water is soooo hard in the UK that they have eczema now but never used to. The thing that soothes it? This mist. I immediately ran out to grab it and yep, it's excellent. I used it in my skincare routine and on top of my makeup, too (which didn't ruin my base at all). I also used it on my body as a lazy-girl moisturiser.

I am obsessed with shower oils, and frankly I don't think we have enough of them in Australia. Part body wash, part body oil, they clean you while also hydrating the skin. This one smells delicious and also has teeny tiny gold flecks in it, so if you gently pat dry when you're out of the shower you both look and feel delicious, too.

Did I mention I was dry in London? My mate took me on a shopping trip to buy this hand cream, which was specifically formulated for nurses who wash their hands constantly (hence the name). It's packed with manuka honey and restorative oils, and I swear you can feel it working instantly.

All the travel, the heavy hotel meals and lots of delicious drinks took a bit of a toll on my complexion, and I wasn't really looking rested (which is kind of the goal of a holiday). In Paris, I visited the NYX store and grabbed this primer based on the name alone. Guess what? It really does plump up the skin and makes foundation look smoother and dewier. I went back and bought a few more tubes, but I'm stoked to see you can get it here at Chemist Warehouse.

BUT! My number one favourite beauty buy from the whole trip, which I got in Paris, isn't in the above list. That's because I raved to Erin about it the minute I was home, and she included it in the monthly roundup of products the Mamamia team is loving this month.

Feature image: Leigh Campbell.