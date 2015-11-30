Image: supplied.

The light coconut smell. The way it absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave you feeling drenched in oil. The lack of parabens, sulfates or phthalates. If you’re a fan of Palmer’s cult Cocoa Butter Moisturiser, I reckon your allegiances might be questioned with this new addition to the team. Look out for it in stores soon.

Colour Theory Bronzer And Highlighting Duo, $10.

For essentially two products in one, this bronzer and highlighter (brilighter? Nah) compact is bang for your buck. Simply swish your brush across the duo and one swipe onto your cheeks will give you definition and the kind of subtle glow reserved for the faces of J-Lo and Chrissy Teigen. Available at Amcal chemists.

Elizabeth Arden’s Flawless Finish Perfectly Satin 24HR Makeup, $50.

I’ve been getting some seriously painful hormonal acne recently and by about 10am every day my face is shiny — less “dewy shiny”, more “oily shiny”. I’ve been trying to find the magic mix of matte coverage that still gives my face a “glow” without the grease (no easy feat) and this stuff is it. My smile there? That’s my “It’s 12pm and I haven’t had to powder my oily face” smile.

Tom Ford Fleur De Portofino eau de parfum 50ml, $298.

They say change is as good as a holiday but I disagree - this scent is. It could be because of the delightfully coloured bottle, or the name that conjures up images of the Italian coastline, but I think it’s mainly down to the delicious, crisp combo of citrus, white acacia blossom and vanilla that turns me into a ridiculously, ridiculously good smelling person.

Yeah, it’s exxy, but it’s a lot cheaper than a ticket to Genoa... Available at David Jones.

O.P.I. Infinite Shine Gel Effects Lacquer System, $22.95 each.

A gel mani without the salon visit: amen. The three-step process involves a primer, lacquer and top coat and you can expect the results to last 10 days. Which, in my case, is about 10 days longer than my average mani lasts. Available at Myer and David Jones stores.

Garnier Beauty Oil, $11.95.

I don’t know about you, but it’s as though my skin is punishing me for not moisturising it all winter. It’s Sahara dry. This moisturiser is brilliant for anyone wanting to test the “body oil” waters. It’s infused with argan, macadamia, almond and rose oils (so yes, it smells delicious), sinks in quickly and doesn’t leave you feeling greasy.

Coral/nude lips.

I’ve been a little obsessed with subtle lipsticks and glosses lately. Now that it’s hot, a dramatic lip just feels like too much effort so I'm sticking as close to my natural colouring as possible. These three scream pretty lips for minimal fuss.

L’Oreal Infallible lip gloss in Hold Me Close, $21.95.

MAC lip pencil in Boldly Bare, $30

Max Factor Lipfinity in Ever Sumptuous, $23.95

Bobbi Brown Eye Opening Mascara, $44

Take a look at this photo (no, don’t get distracted by asymmetrical brows - they're sisters, not twins, right?) and see at the difference this mascara makes.

If you’re after a dainty wand you’re in for a shock, this guy means business. It delivers volume, length and some seriously fat, festive lashes.

Lady Jayne Style Guards, $7.99 for a pack of 8.

If you’re a thin-haired lady like myself you’ll know that a hairband means one thing for your strands: kinks. The kinkiest of kinks. Not with Style Guards. Throw ‘em in, take ‘em out and it’s as though there was never a hair band in your hair.

(Watch The Glow team's video of our mascara faces below.)

What products are you loving this month?