"I bathe in this stuff": Just 32 beauty products we've used and loved to the very last drop.

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of reaching for your favourite beauty product, only to find it’s completely empty.

Is it the worst thing that could happen? Absolutely not. But it is very disappointing indeed.

So much so, we’ve been known to cut open the tubes and yank off the lids of our go-to skincare, makeup, hair and body care products to scrape out the very last remnants.

Finishing and repurchasing a product is just about the highest compliment you could give it. It’s also the best way to tell if you really love something and would recommend it to a friend.

So, we asked Mamamia staffers and our You Beauty Facebook group community to share the beauty products they’ve used and loved to the very last drop.

From a cult all-over ointment to skincare that’s worth saving for, keep scrolling for the full list below. Enjoy!

"Lanolips 101 ointment is definitely my holy grail product." - Georgia. (FYI, this tube came up multiple times!)

"I've lost count of how many times I've re-bought this." - Anna.

"I've been trying to revive my hair by not blow drying or straightening it, washing it less and using this mask when I do. My tub is empty!" - Laura.

"I've been loyal to this product for three years now, love it." - Meg.

"I always cut the tube in half near the end to get every last drop out of this product." - Polly.

"Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is one that I constantly reach for and always scrape the last bit of product out of!" - Jessica.

"This was literally me last night. The R&Co hair treatment makes my hair so soft, and I use the Body Shop hand cream as a body moisturiser because it's so nice and thick!!" - Janine.

"The Burt's Bees lipstick in the shade Hawaiian smoulder is the best. It's a lovely moisturising formula with a natural colour that wears off so gradually. This one is well past it." - Danielle.

"Basically, this is my favourite moisturiser, ever. It's technically a face mask so when I'm super dry, I'll drench my face in it and leave it overnight. But I also use it as a daily night cream (it's really thick so great for the winter months) and as a primer underneath foundation. Oh, and it's fragrance free, so it's perfect for sensitive skin." - Charlie.

"I used this serum morning and night last winter and it was a sad day when it ran out. I'm definitely due for a second bottle." - Amy.

"This pack is so perfect for completely resetting your skin when it looks totally blurgh. I use this whole set up at least four times a year." - Maddie.

"I have about five of these on the go... As long as I have one, my lips won't dry out. So good for winter." - Belinda.

"I used this until it dried up completely - it's so versatile. I've used it as an under eye concealer, as a light foundation and it's great at covering pimples." - Amy.

"These are so great! I have used countless tubes." - Rachel.

"I am going through this like crazy. I've used so many fancy/nice smelling moisturisers but nothing compares." - Lucy.

"My skin has been so good when I wake up after using this for the past few months, it’s one of the best night creams I’ve tried. It’s been so good for my dry skin, and the scent is really fresh without being overpowering." - Adam.

"The magic cream doubles as my primer, has SPF in it (only SPF15 though), is super thick and nourishing, and gives a glow when you massage it in." - Maddie.

"I feel like a corpse without a tinted lip balm on (anyone else have translucent-coloured lips??) and I used this one from Elizabeth Arden right until the end. Yep, I still used it, even when it was scratching my lips to get it on." - Amy.

"I have repurchased the Stila Glitter and Glow eyeshadow in the shade 'Sunset Cove' over and over." - Bec.

"I bathe in this stuff and go through it at a rapid rate. Thankfully, it's a savey buy!" - Amy.

"I love this foundation, the light peachy fragrance is lovely and it almost feels like a moisturiser. You don’t need to use a lot for it to feel like a second glow-y skin." - Jo-Ann.

"I chop my Skin Food tubes in half to get every single drop, and I'm onto my fourth bottle of The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid." - Olivia

"I’ve tried many foundations but since trying out Estée Lauder Double Wear last year, I haven’t worn anything else. It’s a semi matte finish and literally lasts the entire work day." - Charlie.

"This is the BESSSTT, especially in winter. My skin sucks up all that moisture like it came from a precious angel's tears. You only have to use a tiny bit as well so it lasts for ages, totally worth the price." - Bushra.

"This is the only thing that stops my lips cracking." - Polly.

"I use this on my eyelids and lips, it's really helped with my eczema. Only issue is, it's so small." - Talia.

"I've gone through six of these lip liners. It's perfect for softly over lining your lips to give them some more volume, and it works on paler skin tones without looking too peachy or chocolatey." - Maddie.

"These two are my skin saviours. I always feel better, brighter and happier with them and I use every last drop!" - Isobel.

"This is my third bottle of these lil' miracles. My hair was collarbone length and in a matter of months, it has grown past my nipples. It’s also super thick, and even though I lighten my hair, every time I go to the hairdresser, they comment on the health of my hair!" - Lucy.

Feature Image: Supplied.

What beauty product do you use down to the very last drop? Send us a photo of your beauty empties and tell us why you love them in the comments below!