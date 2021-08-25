Lots of products slid across my desk in August, but these are the 12 I keep putting on my face.

As I mentioned before, there's nothing I love more than taking my pet lizard for a walk every morning before work.

Hang on, wait - there is actually one more thing I love doing: trialling new beauty products! And gosh, do I have the right job for it (rhetorical) (I do).

Watch: Wanna watch DJ Tigerlily do her makeup? Course you do! We all do. Post continues below.

As a beauty editor, there's nothing quite like sussing out a fresh, just-released-into-the-wild product and putting it to the test to see if it lives up to the expectations IRL. It is a TREMENDOUSLY exciting time.

So, I present to you, some shiny new highly anticipated products that launched in August 2021 - those that've cemented their spot in my routine because they're So. Damn. Good.

Image: Mecca

Mecca Max has officially entered the skincare chat! And friends - they're getting full marks. Because these products are cheap AND good.

My pick of the bunch? The Watercooler Calming Hydration Serum - it gives your skin a big ol' slurp of water. It's lightweight, non-greasy and sinks into your skin beautifully. The perfect addition to any skincare routine.

Listen: Hear more about the new Mecca Max skincare range on this episode of You Beauty. Post continues below.

Image: Anastacia Beverly Hills

Guys... big, loud eyeshadow palettes scare me. I may be a beauty editor, but that doesn't mean I know how to work with lotsa jazzy, glittery colours. I tend to stick to the boring end of the neutral/brown spectrum of things because it's a little harder to f**k up.

However! This pretty palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills landed on my desk recently, and I don't know if it's because I'm in lockdown and have started experimenting a little more with different makeup looks (and then going... nowhere) or because these lilac shades really compliment my green eyes - but woah! She's FUN.

There are obviously a zillion different possibilities in this one palette, but I've found a combination of cool colours that work for me - and they aren't brown! It's making me excited about eye makeup again. How good!

Image: Supplied by brand

Have you heard? UK brand No 7 has it's made its cute little way to our shores and YES I'm excited. This is one of my favourites of the bunch - the Line Correcting Booster Serum.

Have you seen the packaging? It's in the shape of a syringe. Fun! It promises to help smooth lines and wrinkles on the forehead and around the eyes within two weeks. I'm one week down and have noticed a plumping effect around my crow's feet. I'm keen to see more!

Image: Priceline

When it comes to mascaras, my list of criteria is pretty dingin' extensive. Ridiculous, if you will. I need it all - the length, the volume, a buildable but not clumpy formula, something long lasting but non-flaky, and listen - I'm also very partial to a big, fat mascara wand if I had to choose.

And you know what? This one from Models Prefer x Tanya Hennessey is bloody good and comparable to some of the more bougie-er brands, and at half the price.

I've been using it to zing up my tired face during Zoom meetings, and I'm super impressed. It's pigmented, long-lasting and adds the perfect amount of volume.

Also, 11/10 for the relatable name.

Image: Sephora

Look, I tend to not love rose-scented products because I always feel like they're going to irritate the hell out of my sensitive skin, but this newbie from Fresh is an exception.

The formula is silky and lightweight and makes my dry, flaky lockdown face feel intensely hydrated and dewy, with not a sniff of irritation.

Image: Beautylish

I love a good brow gel. Froth over them. And this new formula from NudeStix is the latest one to pique my interests. It fluffs and sets your brows without making them feel all crunchy and gross, and I love the fact you don't have to mess around with residue or flakiness (it's delightfully clear and non-gluggy).

I haven't noticed a tonne of action on the brow thickening front (it promises to stimulate keratin and increase hair density), but I'm here for the non-flaky all-day hold.

Image: Essano

Please say hello to another moisturiser I'm currently obsessing over - the new Essano Vitamin C Brightening Moisturiser.

While I've only been trialling this for a short amount of time, I can already tell we're going to be good friends. I have an intense passion for waging a war against pigmentation and dull skin - so she's going to slot into my routine jussst fine.

It's light, but super hydrating at the same time, and not only boasts vitamin C, but other ingredients like vitamin A and B and C. A true all-rounder that'll keep your mug healthy and glowing.

Image: Esmi

If you're a gal with sensitive skin who struggles to incorporate retinol into your routine (cause, skin FREAKS out), this might be for you.

This Encapsulated Retinol from Esmi comes with all the same benefits of your traditional retinol, minus the dryness, irritation and flaking. You basically begin with this gentle, level one (0.25 per cent) formula, and use it every second night, before working your way up to higher concentrations (it goes up to level four).

Image: Lanolips

Uh, this could very well be my favourite Lanolips lip balm. THERE. I said it.

This creamy, coconut formula is delightfully smooth and buttery and the hydration *actually* lasts. Goodness, it's good. She comes with me everywhere right now (from couch to kitchen, back to couch etc.).

Image: RAWW Cosmetics

This is honestly one of the few things right now that's making me look like I'm *actually* alive on those daily Zoom calls. It's a great little multi-purpose pot that can be used on your cheeks, lids or lips for that instant pop of colour.

It has a beautiful creamy formula that just melts right into your skin. Just use your fingers and blend! Instantly healthy, glowy skin.

Image: David Jones

If you're looking to treat yourself to some fancy skincare because lockdown has been a drag or just because you deserve a little something (you do! You totally do) - then this is it.

The Hydrogel is one of Rationale's latest launches and goodness, it's beautiful. The formula is lightweight, yet creamy, and makes your skin feel lovely and hydrated, and smooth after each use. She's pricey AF, but she's bloody nice.

Image: Koena

This formula is created with dry, irritated and sensitive skin in mind, which is ALL me - so I knew I had to give it a whirl.

It's a gel cleanser that's gentle and non-irritating (how good is it when products do what they say they'll do!) and it honestly leaves your skin feeling smooth and supple after use. You don't get that gross tight, squeaky feeling. You know the one.

Have you tried any of the above products? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Erin Docherty/Mamamia