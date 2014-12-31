News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

The 5 products you need to know about in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image via iStock

So here we are, at the end of one year, and the beginning of another.

You may have some New Year’s resolutions… they could be based around career, your relationships, health…

But on a more superficial level, you may have resolved that you want to go into 2015 looking your damn best.

And there’s nothing wrong with that. We’ve compiled a list of products that are designed to do one thing: make you look good, reaal good…

So you can stride into 2015 like this:

Check them out:

The products you need in 2015.
Tags: alpha-h-2 , beauty , beauty-products , bioelixia , le-tan , natures-organics

Related Stories

Recommended